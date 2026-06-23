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India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: Will Harmanpreet Singh's men shake hands with arch-rivals in London?

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: India are facing Pakistan for the first time in the tournament. Both India and Pakistan are langushing at the bottom of the table.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jun 2026, 06:27:21 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: Indian will take on Pakistan for the first time in FIH Pro League.
India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: Indian will take on Pakistan for the first time in FIH Pro League.

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: For the first time in the history of FIH Pro League, India will be taking on Pakistan, thus reigniting the rivalry on a hockey field for the first time in two years. The last time India played Pakistan, was in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue triumphed 2-1.

However, neither India nor Pakistan are at a safe place in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 standings. While India stand eight after wins over Germany and Netherlands, Pakistan are placed at the bottom of the nine-team standings, after losing all their 12 games so far.

India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Pakistan enjoy a 82-67 win-loss record against India in hockey. Thirty-two matches have ended in draws between the two sides who have played a total of 181 games. Pakistan may enjoy the overall head-to-head record, but India have the upper hand in the rivalry in recent times. In the last 17 matches between the two sides, India have won 15 games. The last time India and Pakistan met in a hockey match was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. India won 2-1.

Where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches in India. The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be telecast live on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

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23 Jun 2026, 06:27:19 PM IST

India vs Pakistan hockey live: Will India and Pakistan shake hands?

India and Pakistan do not play any bilaterals in any sports due to both the county's political tensions. Recently, the Indian cricket teams have adopted a no-handshake policy with Pakistan as a protest to the Pahalgam attack and in solidarity with Operation Sindoor. However, it is unsure what Harmanpreet Singh's men would do in London today. Earlier in 2025, the Indian junior hockey teams have shaken hands with Pakistan in Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy.

23 Jun 2026, 06:20:15 PM IST

India vs Pakistan hockey live: How have Pakistan fared?

Pakistan's FIH Pro League debut didn't go as expected. The Men in Green are yet to win a game in the tournament, having lost all their 12 encounters. Pakistan are languishing at the bottom at 9th.

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23 Jun 2026, 06:18:49 PM IST

India vs Pakistan hockey live: How Pakistan qualified?

Pakistan, on the other hand, were not slated to play in the FIH Pro League. However, after FIH Nations Cup winners New Zealand's withdrawal, Pakistan were invited to feature in the FIH Pro League for the first time in history. As a result, India and Pakistan are set to face off for the first time in the history of the tournament.

23 Jun 2026, 06:20:19 PM IST

India vs Pakistan hockey live: Where does India stand?

India are coming into this FIH Pro League clash after beating Olympic champions Netherlands in Rotterdam last week. They have also beaten world.no.1 Germany earlier in the tournament. However, despite that, India are placed 8th in standings.

23 Jun 2026, 05:53:06 PM IST

India vs Pakistan hockey live: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan clash in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 in London.

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