India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 live streaming details: Where to watch historic matches, full IND vs PAK squads

The India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry is set to re-ignite on Tuesday in London both teams face each other in the London leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26. This is the first time India and Pakistan are facing each other in the FIH Pro League history, adding another chapter to the sports' celebrated contests. India will play Pakistan in two matches on June 23 and 26.

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Pakistan were initially not slated to feature in the FIH Pro League 2025-26. But after FIH Nations Cup 2024-25 winners New Zealand withdrew, runners-up Pakistan were invited to play in the Pro League for the first time. However, Pakistan's maiden FIH Pro League campaign didn't go as planned.

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In 12 matches so far, Pakistan have lost in all, and languish at the bottom of the nine-time points table. To add more to the misery, Pakistan are unlikely to get the services of regular captain Ammad Shakeel Butt due to visa issues. Abu Bakar Mahmood and Sufyan Khan will lead the side.

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On the other hand, India are coming with confidence after beating reigning Olympic and Pro League champions Netherlands in Rotterdam leg last week. The Men in Blue have also beaten world no.1 Germany in Rotterdam. India are placed eighth in the standings with 10 points from 12 games.

India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry India and Pakistan are the two of the most iconic hockey teams at the international level. India, in fact, are the most successful teams in world hockey, with eight gold medals at the Olympics. Pakistan have been crowned champions thrice at Olympics.

At the Hockey World Cup, Pakistan are four-time winners, while India's only title came in 1975. India and Pakistan have combined 12 Asian Games hockey titles between them among men.

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IND vs PAK schedule at FIH Pro League 2025-26

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 23 India vs Pakistan 7 PM Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London June 26 India vs Pakistan 10:30 PM Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Pakistan enjoy a 82-67 win-loss record against India in hockey. Thirty-two matches have ended in draws between the two sides who have played a total of 181 games. Pakistan may enjoy the overall head-to-head record, but India have the upper hand in the rivalry in recent times. In the last 17 matches between the two sides, India have won 15 games. The last time India and Pakistan met in a hockey match was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. India won 2-1.

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Total Matches 181 India won 82 Pakistan won 67 Draw 32 Last meeting India won 2-1 in ACT 2024

Where to watch IND vs PAK FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey match in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches in India. The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be telecast live on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

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India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2026-25 squads India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi

Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in