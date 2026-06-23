India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 live streaming details: Where to watch historic matches, full IND vs PAK squads

The India vs Pakistan hockey rivalry is set to re-ignite on Tuesday in London both teams face each other in the London leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26. This is the first time India and Pakistan are facing each other in the FIH Pro League history, adding another chapter to the sports' celebrated contests. India will play Pakistan in two matches on June 23 and 26.
Pakistan were initially not slated to feature in the FIH Pro League 2025-26. But after FIH Nations Cup 2024-25 winners New Zealand withdrew, runners-up Pakistan were invited to play in the Pro League for the first time. However, Pakistan's maiden FIH Pro League campaign didn't go as planned.
In 12 matches so far, Pakistan have lost in all, and languish at the bottom of the nine-time points table. To add more to the misery, Pakistan are unlikely to get the services of regular captain Ammad Shakeel Butt due to visa issues. Abu Bakar Mahmood and Sufyan Khan will lead the side.
On the other hand, India are coming with confidence after beating reigning Olympic and Pro League champions Netherlands in Rotterdam leg last week. The Men in Blue have also beaten world no.1 Germany in Rotterdam. India are placed eighth in the standings with 10 points from 12 games.
India and Pakistan are the two of the most iconic hockey teams at the international level. India, in fact, are the most successful teams in world hockey, with eight gold medals at the Olympics. Pakistan have been crowned champions thrice at Olympics.
At the Hockey World Cup, Pakistan are four-time winners, while India's only title came in 1975. India and Pakistan have combined 12 Asian Games hockey titles between them among men.
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 23
|India vs Pakistan
|7 PM
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
|June 26
|India vs Pakistan
|10:30 PM
|Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Pakistan enjoy a 82-67 win-loss record against India in hockey. Thirty-two matches have ended in draws between the two sides who have played a total of 181 games. Pakistan may enjoy the overall head-to-head record, but India have the upper hand in the rivalry in recent times. In the last 17 matches between the two sides, India have won 15 games. The last time India and Pakistan met in a hockey match was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. India won 2-1.
|Total Matches
|181
|India won
|82
|Pakistan won
|67
|Draw
|32
|Last meeting
|India won 2-1 in ACT 2024
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches in India. The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be telecast live on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi
Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor.