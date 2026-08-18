India vs Pakistan head-to-head at hockey World Cup: Who holds the edge ahead of crucial Pool D clash in Amstelveen?

India and Pakistan once will renew their rivalry at the hockey World Cup when the arch-rivals take the field in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday. The India vs Pakistan hockey has been a spectacle over several decades, majority of those matches coming in either Olympics or continental showpieces.

At the World Cup stage, India have met Pakistan only five time, with their first meeting at Barcelona in the 1971 edition. The last time India met Pakistan was in 2010 in New Delhi, with the home side winning easy. India and Pakistan are the two most successful teams in international hockey.

While India are the most successful team at the Olympics with eight gold medals in men's hockey, Pakistan are on top of the ladder when in comes to men's hockey World Cup with four titles. In contrast, India have won gold at the hockey World Cup. Notably, Pakistan have three Olympic gold.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head at hockey World Cup

Year Winners Losers Margin 1971, Barcelona Pakistan India 2-1 1973, Amstelveen India Pakistan 1-0 1975, Kuala Lumpur India Pakistan 2-1 1986, Mumbai Pakistan India 3-2 2010, New Delhi India Pakistan 4-1

However, things have gone downhill for both the sides 80s onwards. Although India managed to win back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics (2021 and 2024) recently, Pakistan were nowhere to be seen. Post 2010, Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2014 and 2023 editions of the World Cup, while India and Pakistan did not face each other in the 2018 edition.

In their five meetings at the hockey World Cups, India have scored 10 goals as compared to Pakistan's seven. In fact, India's win in 2010 edition helped them hold the edge as far as the head-to-head record is concerned.

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What's at stake for India and Pakistan? A lot is at stake for both the sides, especially India. India currently occupy second place in Pool D with three points, having opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point from their two matches after drawing against Wales and going down 1-4 to England.

According to the format, the top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will advance into the second round and remain in contention for the semifinals. With England having won both their matches and assured themselves of a top-two finish in this pool.

The battle for the other spot has come down to the last two matches: India vs Pakistan and England vs Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in the pool, while Pakistan and Wales must win to keep their campaign alive.

India vs Pakistan tickets sold out The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is a sell-out, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium set to witness a packed house. The match has generated considerable interest among the Indian and Pakistani communities in the Netherlands.