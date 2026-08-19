India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India name playing XI as Harmanpreet Singh's men eye top two finish

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: The India vs Pakistan rivalry is returning to the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup after 16 years as the arch-rivals take on each other in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen. Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the group. While India are placed second, Pakistan are last.

The equation is simple for India - win and secure a top two finish in the Pool. England have already secured a top two finish with an all-win record in the Pool.. The top two team from the Pool will advance into the second round while the rest go in classification rounds.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in men's hockey

Pakistan are way ahead of India as far as head-to-head record is concerned in men's hockey. While Pakistan have won 82 matches, India secured victories in 69 games. 32 matches ended in draws. At the World Cup stage, India are 3-2 ahead of Pakistan, with their last meeting coming in 2010.

Where to watch IND vs PAK on TV in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India. The India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Pakistan starting XIs

Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ammad Butt, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (c), Ali Raza (gk)

India: Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (gk), Rajinder Singh