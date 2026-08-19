India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India name playing XI as Harmanpreet Singh's men eye top two finish

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: The India vs Pakistan rivalry is returning to the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup after 16 years as the arch-rivals take on each other in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen. Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the group. While India are placed second, Pakistan are last.
The equation is simple for India - win and secure a top two finish in the Pool. England have already secured a top two finish with an all-win record in the Pool.. The top two team from the Pool will advance into the second round while the rest go in classification rounds.
Pakistan are way ahead of India as far as head-to-head record is concerned in men's hockey. While Pakistan have won 82 matches, India secured victories in 69 games. 32 matches ended in draws. At the World Cup stage, India are 3-2 ahead of Pakistan, with their last meeting coming in 2010.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India. The India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.
Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ammad Butt, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (c), Ali Raza (gk)
India: Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (gk), Rajinder Singh
The India and Pakistan players shake hands after the National Anthems. Action starting soon.
Harmanpreet Singh has scored 19 goals in 16 matches against Pakistan. Meanwhile, it's time for National Anthems in Amstelveen. Players of both sides run into the pitch. India to go first, followed by Pakistan.
The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup is a sell-out, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium set to witness a packed house for the high-profile Pool D contest. The match has generated considerable interest among the Indian and Pakistani communities in the Netherlands, with tickets having been sold online in phases since September 2025. The ticketing platform offered several categories, with prices ranging from 35 Euros for a South Stand ticket for non-Dutch matches to 57 Euros for a covered Main Stand day ticket. Hospitality tickets were priced at 251.34 Euros.
2016: 5-1 win (Sultan Azlan Shah Cup), two 3-2 wins (Asian Champions Trophy)
2017: 7-1 and 6-1 win (FIH World League), 3-1 and 4-0 wins (Asia Cup)
2018: 2-2 draw (Commonwealth Games 2018), 4-0 win (Asian Champions Trophy), 2-1 win (Asian Games), 3-1 win (Asian Champions Trophy)
2021: 3-1 and 4-3 wins (Asian Champions Trophy)
2022: 1-1 draw (Asia Cup)
2023: 4-0 win (Asian Champions Trophy), 10-2 win (Asian Games)
2024: 2-1 win (Asian Champions Trophy)
2026: 4-3 and 7-1 wins (FIH Pro League)
India are meeting pakistan at a hockey World Cup match after 16 years. The last time India met Pakistan in a World Cup match was in 2010 in New Delhi. India on the game by 4-1 margin.
In the other game, England hammered Wales 8-2, thus going into the second round with an all-win record. That means, India need to either win or a draw will be enough for Harmanpreet Singh's men to advance into the second round. A loss for India will see Pakistan advance.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India. The India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.
Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ammad Butt, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (c), Ali Raza (gk)
The Indian starting XI has been announced for the game against Pakistan. The Indian players in the starting XI are Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (gk), Rajinder Singh
While India's most encounters against Pakistan have come at the Olympics and other continental tournaments in men's hockey, at the World Cup, the arch-rivals have met only five times. India hold the upper hand with 3-2 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup.
In contrary, Pakistan have dominated in men's hockey with four gold medal finishes. India on the other hand, have only one gold medal, in 1971.
India and Pakistan enjoy a long history in men's hockey. The two nations have dominated in the Olympics, combining 11 gold medals. India are the most successful side in men's hockey at the Olympics with eight gold medals.
This is a must-win encounter for India and Pakistan. India are coming into this game after winning against Wales and losing to England. On the other hand, Pakistan have played a draw against Wales and lost to England. A win for either sides will help them stay live for the semifinal race.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pool D encounter between India and Pakistan at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026.