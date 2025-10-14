India vs Pakistan Live Streaming details, Sultan of Johor Cup: When & where to watch IND vs PAK, squads, venue & more

After four India vs Pakistan cricket matches in the last one month, another Indo-Pak clash is set to take the centre-stage on Tuesday when the arch-rivals face in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Malaysia at the at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru. The Sultan of Johor Cup is an annual U-21 hockey tournament.

Under the watchful eyes of legendary PR Sreejesh, the Indian team have so far been unbeaten with wins over Great Britain and New Zealand. While the Indian colts won 3-2 against Great Britain, the Boys in Blue dismantled the Black Sticks 4-2. On the other hand, Pakistan started with a 7-2 hammering of Malaysia before stumbling to a 1-5 loss to Great Britain.

India are currently leading the points table with six points, while Pakistan are placed fourth. Australia and Great Britain are placed second and third respectively. Malaysia and New Zealand take the fifth and sixth spots.

Another IND vs PAK no handshake drama looms? Just like the no handshake drama during the Indian vs Pakistan cricket matches in the Asia Cup 2025, a similar incident is likely to take place in Malaysia with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) advising their players to be mentally prepared. “The players have been told that if the Indian players don’t shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game,” news agency PTI quoted a PHF as saying.

How to watch IND vs PAK hockey match in India on TV and online? Unfortunately, no television channel in India will telecast the India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 tournament. But fans can still catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan on Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel in India.

Indian squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 India: Goalkeepers: ‎Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh; Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh; Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh; Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh; Standby: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh

