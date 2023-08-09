Arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to face off in the much-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The thrilling showdown is set to unfold at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, igniting the passions of hockey fans across the nation.

As the group stage of the 2023 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy draws to a close, all eyes are on this nail-biting encounter. India's recent triumph against South Korea has propelled them to the top of the table, securing them a spot in the semifinals. With their unbeaten streak riding high, India are determined to notch up another victory against Pakistan, further solidifying their dominant position.

Also Read: Pakistan cricket team confirms visit to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan find themselves in a tight spot. Positioned fourth, their semifinal chances hang in the balance. The outcome of Japan's match earlier in the day will play a crucial role in deciding Pakistan's fate.

A win for Japan over China might throw Pakistan into a precarious situation, while a loss against India could spell the end of their journey in the tournament. The Japan vs China match will take place at 4 PM.

Also Read: Pakistan extends visa of Indian woman Anju who crossed border to marry her Facebook friend by 1 year

Under the dynamic leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India's star performer with five goals under his belt, the team is poised for success. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash between these fierce adversaries, as they strive to make their mark and enter the upcoming Asian Games with a resounding victory.

When and how to watch India vs Pakistan match

The epic encounter will take place on August 9 at 8:30 PM while the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium transforms into a battleground of skills and strategy. The match promises adrenaline-pumping action, suspense, and sportsmanship at its finest.

Those unable to catch the action live in the stadium can catch it on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match live across India. The Fancode app offers seamless live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match.