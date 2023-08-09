Hello User
India vs Pakistan match today: When and how to watch; live-streaming details and more

India vs Pakistan match today: When and how to watch; live-streaming details and more

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India and Pakistan face off in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, with India in a dominant position and Pakistan's fate hanging in the balance.

India are determined to notch up another victory against Pakistan

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to face off in the much-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The thrilling showdown is set to unfold at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, igniting the passions of hockey fans across the nation.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to face off in the much-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The thrilling showdown is set to unfold at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, igniting the passions of hockey fans across the nation.

As the group stage of the 2023 Men's Asian Champions Trophy draws to a close, all eyes are on this nail-biting encounter. India's recent triumph against South Korea has propelled them to the top of the table, securing them a spot in the semifinals. With their unbeaten streak riding high, India are determined to notch up another victory against Pakistan, further solidifying their dominant position.

As the group stage of the 2023 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy draws to a close, all eyes are on this nail-biting encounter. India's recent triumph against South Korea has propelled them to the top of the table, securing them a spot in the semifinals. With their unbeaten streak riding high, India are determined to notch up another victory against Pakistan, further solidifying their dominant position.

Meanwhile, Pakistan find themselves in a tight spot. Positioned fourth, their semifinal chances hang in the balance. The outcome of Japan's match earlier in the day will play a crucial role in deciding Pakistan's fate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan find themselves in a tight spot. Positioned fourth, their semifinal chances hang in the balance. The outcome of Japan's match earlier in the day will play a crucial role in deciding Pakistan's fate.

A win for Japan over China might throw Pakistan into a precarious situation, while a loss against India could spell the end of their journey in the tournament. The Japan vs China match will take place at 4 PM.

A win for Japan over China might throw Pakistan into a precarious situation, while a loss against India could spell the end of their journey in the tournament. The Japan vs China match will take place at 4 PM.

Under the dynamic leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India's star performer with five goals under his belt, the team is poised for success. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash between these fierce adversaries, as they strive to make their mark and enter the upcoming Asian Games with a resounding victory.

Under the dynamic leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India's star performer with five goals under his belt, the team is poised for success. The stage is set for a blockbuster clash between these fierce adversaries, as they strive to make their mark and enter the upcoming Asian Games with a resounding victory.

When and how to watch India vs Pakistan match

The epic encounter will take place on August 9 at 8:30 PM while the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium transforms into a battleground of skills and strategy. The match promises adrenaline-pumping action, suspense, and sportsmanship at its finest.

When and how to watch India vs Pakistan match

The epic encounter will take place on August 9 at 8:30 PM while the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium transforms into a battleground of skills and strategy. The match promises adrenaline-pumping action, suspense, and sportsmanship at its finest.

Those unable to catch the action live in the stadium can catch it on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match live across India. The Fancode app offers seamless live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match.

Those unable to catch the action live in the stadium can catch it on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match live across India. The Fancode app offers seamless live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST
