India vs Pakistan rivalry at hockey World Cup returns after 16 years; what happened in 2010 classic in New Delhi?

Like in cricket, an India vs Pakistan encounter in hockey also holds the same emotion and excitement as the two arch-rivals come face-to-face at the World Cup stage for the first time in 16 years at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

The pressure-cooker game will decide who stays in the race to the semifinals as India and Pakistan renew one of hockey's most storied rivalries in a Pool D clash of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, knowing that there is little room for error. The India vs Pakistan match starts at 6:30 PM IST.

India started with a bang, beating Wales in their campaign opener. However, a 2-4 loss to England have put India in a bit of pressure. With Pakistan playing a draw against Wales, India are still placed second in Pool D. The top two teams from the Pool will advance into the second round.

India need at least a draw to secure second place in the pool, while Pakistan and Wales must win to keep their campaign alive. That makes this game much more than another chapter in an iconic rivalry -- it is a decisive contest with the tournament ambitions of both teams at stake.

What happened in India vs Pakistan at 2010 World Cup? India and Pakistan have a long history in hockey, but surprisingly, their last meeting at a World Cup came 16 years back in 2010 in New Delhi. The venue was the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the same ground where Pakistan defeated India by a 7-1 margin in the 1982 Asiad final.

On February 28, 2010, India returned to the same venue and turned the tables, beating Pakistan 4-1 in the opening match of the World Cup. Later in the same year, India once again defeated Pakistan at the same venue in a match of Commonwealth Games by a 7-4 margin.

For the captain in the 2010 World Cup, Rajpal Singh, the victory was the culmination of a promise he had made days earlier after India had lost to Pakistan in the Champions Challenge in Salta.

India started on an aggressive note, using both flanks and put Pakistan under pressure. It was Pakistan goalkeeper Salman Akbar kept his team in the game with a series of saves. He denied the likes of Tushar Khandekar and Diwakar Ram in the opening quarter.

Shivendra Singh finally broke the deadlock in the 27th minute on rebound after Sandeep Singh's penalty corner was saved initially. Sandeep doubled India's lead five second before the half-time hooter through another penalty conversion. Prabhjot Singh left Pakistan with a mountain to climb with India's third strike in the 37th minute.

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