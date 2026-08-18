India vs Pakistan rivalry at hockey World Cup returns after 16 years; what happened in 2010 classic in New Delhi?

Like in cricket, an India vs Pakistan encounter in hockey also holds the same emotion and excitement as the two arch-rivals come face-to-face at the World Cup stage for the first time in 16 years at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The pressure-cooker game will decide who stays in the race to the semifinals as India and Pakistan renew one of hockey's most storied rivalries in a Pool D clash of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, knowing that there is little room for error. The India vs Pakistan match starts at 6:30 PM IST.

India started with a bang, beating Wales in their campaign opener. However, a 2-4 loss to England have put India in a bit of pressure. With Pakistan playing a draw against Wales, India are still placed second in Pool D. The top two teams from the Pool will advance into the second round.

India need at least a draw to secure second place in the pool, while Pakistan and Wales must win to keep their campaign alive. That makes this game much more than another chapter in an iconic rivalry -- it is a decisive contest with the tournament ambitions of both teams at stake.

Advertisement

What happened in India vs Pakistan at 2010 World Cup? India and Pakistan have a long history in hockey, but surprisingly, their last meeting at a World Cup came 16 years back in 2010 in New Delhi. The venue was the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the same ground where Pakistan defeated India by a 7-1 margin in the 1982 Asiad final.

On February 28, 2010, India returned to the same venue and turned the tables, beating Pakistan 4-1 in the opening match of the World Cup. Later in the same year, India once again defeated Pakistan at the same venue in a match of Commonwealth Games by a 7-4 margin.

For the captain in the 2010 World Cup, Rajpal Singh, the victory was the culmination of a promise he had made days earlier after India had lost to Pakistan in the Champions Challenge in Salta.

Advertisement

India started on an aggressive note, using both flanks and put Pakistan under pressure. It was Pakistan goalkeeper Salman Akbar kept his team in the game with a series of saves. He denied the likes of Tushar Khandekar and Diwakar Ram in the opening quarter.

Advertisement

Shivendra Singh finally broke the deadlock in the 27th minute on rebound after Sandeep Singh's penalty corner was saved initially. Sandeep doubled India's lead five second before the half-time hooter through another penalty conversion. Prabhjot Singh left Pakistan with a mountain to climb with India's third strike in the 37th minute.

Also Read | India seek to end 51-year wait for hockey World Cup medal

Sandeep completed his brace in the 57th minute to make it 4-0 for India. Although Pakistan pulled one back through Sohail Abbas, who hit the post twice before finding the back of the net with just one minute left.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in