IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Score: Boys in Blue eye third win on trot in Malaysia

After four India vs Pakistan clashes in cricket in the last one month, another IND vs PAK clash is set to make the headlines when the arch-rivals take on in a league clash of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru in Malaysia. The Sultan of Johor Cup is an annual U-21 hockey tournament.
Three-time winners India started their campaign with a resounding victory of Great Britain before decimating New Zealand. On the other hand, Pakistan are coming after a loss to Great Britain. They had humiliated Malaysia 7-1 in their campaign opener.
Meanwhile, another no-handshake drama looms large as the Pakistan Hockey Federation had advised its players to refrain from any non-hockey acts and be mentally prepared if India maintain a no-handshake policy. It all started in the Asia Cup 2025 when Indian cricket players refused to shake hands with Pakistan players in protest against Pahalgam attack.
Unfortunately, no television channel in India will telecast the India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 tournament. But fans can still catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan on Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel in India.
India: Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh; Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh; Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh; Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh; Standby: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh
India are currently leading the points table with six points, while Pakistan are placed fourth. Australia and Great Britain are placed second and third respectively. Malaysia and New Zealand take the fifth and sixth spots.
Under the watchful eyes of legendary PR Sreejesh, the Indian team have so far been unbeaten with wins over Great Britain and New Zealand. While the Indian colts won 3-2 against Great Britain, the Boys in Blue dismantled the Black Sticks 4-2. On the other hand, Pakistan started with a 7-2 hammering of Malaysia before stumbling to a 1-5 loss to Great Britain.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Pakistan clash in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Malaysia.
