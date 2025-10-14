IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Score: Boys in Blue eye third win on trot in Malaysia

After four India vs Pakistan clashes in cricket in the last one month, another IND vs PAK clash is set to make the headlines when the arch-rivals take on in a league clash of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru in Malaysia. The Sultan of Johor Cup is an annual U-21 hockey tournament.

Three-time winners India started their campaign with a resounding victory of Great Britain before decimating New Zealand. On the other hand, Pakistan are coming after a loss to Great Britain. They had humiliated Malaysia 7-1 in their campaign opener.

Meanwhile, another no-handshake drama looms large as the Pakistan Hockey Federation had advised its players to refrain from any non-hockey acts and be mentally prepared if India maintain a no-handshake policy. It all started in the Asia Cup 2025 when Indian cricket players refused to shake hands with Pakistan players in protest against Pahalgam attack.

How to watch IND vs PAK hockey match in India on TV and online?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India will telecast the India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 tournament. But fans can still catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan on Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel in India.