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India vs South Africa at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & more

India enjoy an all-win record against South Africa in women's hockey. A win today will help the Indian team to edge closer to a top two finish in Pool D of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Aug 2026, 11:26 AM IST
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The Indian women's team held China to a 2-2 draw in their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 opener.
The Indian women's team held China to a 2-2 draw in their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 opener. (HI)
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Having played out a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China in their opening encounter, the Indian team will be eyeing a top two spot in Pool D when they take on South Africa in their second FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 here on Tuesday.

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Ranked ninth, India produced a disciplined display to secure a point against a fancied Chinese side. The result has given them a valuable point and also put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa.

Also Read | IND vs CHN Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup: India hold China to 2-2 draw

China and India stand next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth. For the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round.

A team's result in the first round against the progressing team from its pool will be carried forward in second round. It means that India and China will not play each other if they reach the second round and their one point each from the draw will be carried forward.

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India-W vs South Africa-W match details

TournamentFIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
DateAugust 18
Time6.30 PM (IST)
PoolD
VenueWagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs South Africa head-to-head in women's hockey

India have played only three matches against South Africa in women's hockey, with the Asian team winning all the games. Notably, India have scored 14 goals as compared to South Africa's one. 

YearCompetitionResult
2023Tour of South AfricaIndia 7-0 South Africa
2023Tour of South AfricaIndia 5-1 South Africa
2022FIH Nations CupIndia 2-0 South Africa
Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W at 2026 Hockey World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs South Africa women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa women hockey squads

India: India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

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Also Read | India at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule, date, time & more

South Africa: Ane’ Janse van Vuuren, Lerato Mahole, Baylee Engelke, Marlise Van Tonder, Bianca Wood, Morgan De Jager, Cailynn Den Bakker, Ntsopa Mokoena, Caylin Maree, Ongeziwe Mali, Edith Molikoe, Onthatile Zulu, Hannah Pearce, Paris-Gail Isaacs, Jean-Leigh Du Toit, Shanna Mendonca, Kayla De Waal, Stephanie Botha, Laiken Brisset, Taheera Augousti,

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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