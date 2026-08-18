India vs South Africa at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & more

Having played out a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China in their opening encounter, the Indian team will be eyeing a top two spot in Pool D when they take on South Africa in their second FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 here on Tuesday.

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Ranked ninth, India produced a disciplined display to secure a point against a fancied Chinese side. The result has given them a valuable point and also put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa.

China and India stand next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth. For the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round.

A team's result in the first round against the progressing team from its pool will be carried forward in second round. It means that India and China will not play each other if they reach the second round and their one point each from the draw will be carried forward.

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India-W vs South Africa-W match details

Tournament FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 18 Time 6.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs South Africa head-to-head in women's hockey India have played only three matches against South Africa in women's hockey, with the Asian team winning all the games. Notably, India have scored 14 goals as compared to South Africa's one.

Year Competition Result 2023 Tour of South Africa India 7-0 South Africa 2023 Tour of South Africa India 5-1 South Africa 2022 FIH Nations Cup India 2-0 South Africa

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W at 2026 Hockey World Cup? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs South Africa women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa women hockey squads India: India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

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South Africa: Ane’ Janse van Vuuren, Lerato Mahole, Baylee Engelke, Marlise Van Tonder, Bianca Wood, Morgan De Jager, Cailynn Den Bakker, Ntsopa Mokoena, Caylin Maree, Ongeziwe Mali, Edith Molikoe, Onthatile Zulu, Hannah Pearce, Paris-Gail Isaacs, Jean-Leigh Du Toit, Shanna Mendonca, Kayla De Waal, Stephanie Botha, Laiken Brisset, Taheera Augousti,

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in