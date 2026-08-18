India vs South Africa at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & more

Having played out a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China in their opening encounter, the Indian team will be eyeing a top two spot in Pool D when they take on South Africa in their second FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 here on Tuesday.
Ranked ninth, India produced a disciplined display to secure a point against a fancied Chinese side. The result has given them a valuable point and also put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa.
China and India stand next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth. For the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round.
A team's result in the first round against the progressing team from its pool will be carried forward in second round. It means that India and China will not play each other if they reach the second round and their one point each from the draw will be carried forward.
|Tournament
|FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
|Date
|August 18
|Time
|6.30 PM (IST)
|Pool
|D
|Venue
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
India have played only three matches against South Africa in women's hockey, with the Asian team winning all the games. Notably, India have scored 14 goals as compared to South Africa's one.
|Year
|Competition
|Result
|2023
|Tour of South Africa
|India 7-0 South Africa
|2023
|Tour of South Africa
|India 5-1 South Africa
|2022
|FIH Nations Cup
|India 2-0 South Africa
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs South Africa women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung
South Africa: Ane’ Janse van Vuuren, Lerato Mahole, Baylee Engelke, Marlise Van Tonder, Bianca Wood, Morgan De Jager, Cailynn Den Bakker, Ntsopa Mokoena, Caylin Maree, Ongeziwe Mali, Edith Molikoe, Onthatile Zulu, Hannah Pearce, Paris-Gail Isaacs, Jean-Leigh Du Toit, Shanna Mendonca, Kayla De Waal, Stephanie Botha, Laiken Brisset, Taheera Augousti,