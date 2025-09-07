India vs South Korea win prediction: Who will win IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup final & book ticket to 2026 FIH World Cup?

After crushing China 7-0 in their final Super Four encounter, the Indian hockey team will enter the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final as hot favourites against defending champions South Korea on Sunday at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. A win for either teams in the final would seal their ticket to the FIH World Cup in 2026 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Coming from a string of poor performances in Australia prior to the Asia Cup, India's ruthless show at home in the continental showpiece came as a sign of relief for all the fans, officials, support staff and most importantly instilled a belief within the players going into the global event next year.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India did suffer a scare from the Chinese in their campaign opener, but the Men in Blue improved game-by-game there on, including a 15-0 hammering of Kazakhstan.

India's only blip came against the Koreans when they were held 2-2 in the Super Fours. Overall, India have scored an astonishing 35 goals in six matches, as compared to South Korea's 19.

Who win win India vs South Korea Asia cup final? With both teams putting up a strong show throughout the tournament, it is impossible to predict the winner of the final. The Koreans might not have been as ruthless as India, but in a high-octane final, both teams have equal chances of winning the title and qualify for the World Cup next year.

According to ChatGPT, all signs point India having the upper hand. “Their unbeaten run, dominant performances, and historical record suggest they’re in prime position to lift the Asia Cup—and secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup,” it said when asked about the winner of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025.

“That said, South Korea’s title-winning experience and ability to rise in pressure moments mean they shouldn't be counted out,” it added. Asked about the scoreline, it said, “India are heavily favored, with a clear forecast of 4-1 in their favor from Sportskeeda reflecting their form, ranking, and offensive firepower.”

India vs South Korea hockey head-to-head As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a massive 10-2 win-loss record out of 22 matches against the South Koreas. 10 matches have ended in draws.