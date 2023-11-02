Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai police issue traffic advisory and list parking instructions for spectators.

Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the city police have issued a traffic advisory for the spectators who are coming to see the match today, November 2.

In a video message earlier, DCP Pravin Mundhe listed the traffic and parking restrictions in the area around Wankhede Stadium. He urged people to avoid the use of personal vehicles to prevent congestion, rather suggested the use of suburban trains.

He also said that spectators would not be allowed to carry bags, power banks, water bottles, coins, inflammable objects like lighters, matchboxes, tobacco products like cigarettes, gudka, and objectionable flags, banners, or pamphlets.

"This is a message from Mumbai Police for all the spectators coming to see the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match being held on 2nd November at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," Mundhe said.

"Firstly, since we are expecting 100% footfall of spectators, to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience due to security checks, all are advised to reach the stadium well within time. The match starts at 2 PM, but the stadium will be open for entry by 11 am itself," he added.

Police further suggested spectators read the instructions printed on the match ticket.

IND vs SL World Cup: Traffic Diversions 1) Spectators using Gate Number 01, 03, and 07 are advised to use Churchgate station.

2) C Road will be made one way for vehicular movement with E Road.

3) D Road will be made one-way from NS Road.

4) Spectators using Gate Number 04 and 05A are requested to use Marine Lines station and F Road.

5) E Road will be made one-way from junction D Road.

IND vs SL World Cup: Parking instructions 1) Income Tax Office – 200 vehicles

2) Income Tax Office – 40 vehicles

3) D Mulla Road – 35 vehicles

4) Nashikrao Tripude Marg – 40 vehicles

5) Nathibai Takkarsi – 35 vehicles

6) Jivan Bima Marg – 15 vehicles

7) Akashvani – 60 vehicles

8) CR 02 Mall – 500 vehicles

9) Marine Lines Cross Road – 20

India will take on Sri Lanka on November 2 in the 33rd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The India vs Sri Lanka Mumbai ODI is a day-night match starting at 2 pm.

It would be the 7th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India are in the 2nd position with 12 points in the World Cup 2023 team table whereas Sri Lanka are in the 7th position of the table with 4 points.

