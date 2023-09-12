comScore
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Will Indian batters shine again at Premadasa?

3 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Ind vs SL Live Updates: Both India and Sri Lanka are coming to this match with individual wins. Victory in this match will likely ensure their spot in the final.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: KL Rahul celebrates his century during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ICC Twitter)Premium
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: KL Rahul celebrates his century during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ICC Twitter)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: India have soared to the top spot among the four teams, thanks to a crushing 228-run win over Pakistan. Playing just their first match, they've posted an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +4.560.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are right behind in second place. Their win against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage has left them with a net run rate of +0.420.

Thanks to his remarkable performance, Virat Kohli is inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar's milestone of 49 ODI hundreds, needing just two more to match it. After his unbeaten century against Pakistan, VK is on the brink of becoming the first cricketer to achieve 50 centuries in ODI history. Will he score his 48th today? Well, he has scored a ton in each of his last four outings at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Check LIVE updates here.

12 Sep 2023, 11:17:28 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: India lead points table

India are leading the points table at the moment while Sri Lanka are at number 2. Both India and Sri Lanka have two points after one match in the Super Four stage. However, India's massive win against Pakistan has helped the Men in Blue achieve a convincing net run rate (NRR) of +4.560 while Lanka have +0.420 NRR.

12 Sep 2023, 10:52:41 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Virat Kohli and Premadasa Stadium

The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a hunting ground for Virat Kohli, who has scored four centuries over there. On September 11, Virat Kohli hit a significant milestone during the game with Pakistan. He became the second cricketer to score hundreds in four consecutive innings at a single ground. This achievement places him alongside Hashim Amla, who had previously accomplished this at Centurion's SuperSport Park.

India's match against Sri Lanka will also be held at the same venue. Any guesses, Kohli fans?

 

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, Sept.11, 2023.AP/PTI(AP09_11_2023_000311A)
View Full Image
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, Sept.11, 2023.AP/PTI(AP09_11_2023_000311A) (AP)
12 Sep 2023, 10:38:40 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Athiya Shetty's message for KL Rahul

“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you," wrote actor Athiya Shetty, the wife of KL Rahul who scored a smashing hundred upon his return to the Indian team after six months. Rahul had been out of the team due to injury, and some experts like Gautam Gambhir questioned his inclusion.

12 Sep 2023, 10:35:30 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Bright day in Colombo

It's a bright day in Colombo, reported RevSportz.

12 Sep 2023, 10:25:38 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: ‘Time to shine again, boys!’

“Time to shine again, boys!" wrote Punjab Kings while hoping for another win for Team India.

12 Sep 2023, 10:12:20 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: India's ‘biggest win’

India secured the “biggest win" against Pakistan in ODIs on September 11, 2023. 

12 Sep 2023, 10:03:16 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: ‘Hope the weather is kind to us once again!’

“Hope the weather is kind to us once again!" tweeted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the IPL team that Virat Kohli is associated with. Virat, with an unbeaten 122, was declared the Man of the Match against Pakistan.

12 Sep 2023, 09:46:23 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Pakistan batting

Kuldeep Yadav's stellar performance, taking five wickets, helped India triumph over Pakistan with a 228-run margin. This win is being hailed as India's most significant victory ever against their long-standing rivals, Pakistan.

12 Sep 2023, 09:38:06 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Sri Lanka on a winning streak

Sri Lanka (257/9) earlier beat Bangladesh (236 all out) by 21 runs in their first Super Four game at the Asia Cup 2023. They currently have the second-best winning streak in ODI history after Australia. Sri Lanka have secured 13 straight wins in ODI since June 2023.

12 Sep 2023, 09:38:06 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Is there a reserve day?

The India vs Pakistan Super Four game had a backup day in case of rain. However, the fixture against Sri Lanka doesn't have this luxury. If rain interferes, both teams will have to share the points.

12 Sep 2023, 09:38:06 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: Is rain a concern?

Cloudy skies are likely to persist during the entire game, according to AccuWeather. Rain could be a concern, too, with forecasts indicating an 84% likelihood of rain and a 95% chance of cloud cover for the day. 

While the rain is expected to ease off as the day goes on, the clouds aren't going away anytime soon. There's a possibility that the match's start could be pushed back, as thunderstorms are forecasted around the game's planned kickoff at 3 PM.

12 Sep 2023, 09:38:06 AM IST

Ind vs SL Live: India on top

India have soared to the top spot among the four teams, thanks to their crushing 228-run win over Pakistan. With just one match under their belt, India boast an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.560.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka hold the second rank, following their victory against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. Their NRR stands at a modest +0.420.

