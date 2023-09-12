India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates: India have soared to the top spot among the four teams, thanks to a crushing 228-run win over Pakistan. Playing just their first match, they've posted an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +4.560.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are right behind in second place. Their win against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage has left them with a net run rate of +0.420.
Thanks to his remarkable performance, Virat Kohli is inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar's milestone of 49 ODI hundreds, needing just two more to match it. After his unbeaten century against Pakistan, VK is on the brink of becoming the first cricketer to achieve 50 centuries in ODI history. Will he score his 48th today? Well, he has scored a ton in each of his last four outings at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Check LIVE updates here.
India are leading the points table at the moment while Sri Lanka are at number 2. Both India and Sri Lanka have two points after one match in the Super Four stage. However, India's massive win against Pakistan has helped the Men in Blue achieve a convincing net run rate (NRR) of +4.560 while Lanka have +0.420 NRR.
The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a hunting ground for Virat Kohli, who has scored four centuries over there. On September 11, Virat Kohli hit a significant milestone during the game with Pakistan. He became the second cricketer to score hundreds in four consecutive innings at a single ground. This achievement places him alongside Hashim Amla, who had previously accomplished this at Centurion's SuperSport Park.
India's match against Sri Lanka will also be held at the same venue. Any guesses, Kohli fans?
“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you," wrote actor Athiya Shetty, the wife of KL Rahul who scored a smashing hundred upon his return to the Indian team after six months. Rahul had been out of the team due to injury, and some experts like Gautam Gambhir questioned his inclusion.
It's a bright day in Colombo, reported RevSportz.
“Time to shine again, boys!" wrote Punjab Kings while hoping for another win for Team India.
India secured the “biggest win" against Pakistan in ODIs on September 11, 2023.
“Hope the weather is kind to us once again!" tweeted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the IPL team that Virat Kohli is associated with. Virat, with an unbeaten 122, was declared the Man of the Match against Pakistan.
Kuldeep Yadav's stellar performance, taking five wickets, helped India triumph over Pakistan with a 228-run margin. This win is being hailed as India's most significant victory ever against their long-standing rivals, Pakistan.
Sri Lanka (257/9) earlier beat Bangladesh (236 all out) by 21 runs in their first Super Four game at the Asia Cup 2023. They currently have the second-best winning streak in ODI history after Australia. Sri Lanka have secured 13 straight wins in ODI since June 2023.
The India vs Pakistan Super Four game had a backup day in case of rain. However, the fixture against Sri Lanka doesn't have this luxury. If rain interferes, both teams will have to share the points.
Cloudy skies are likely to persist during the entire game, according to AccuWeather. Rain could be a concern, too, with forecasts indicating an 84% likelihood of rain and a 95% chance of cloud cover for the day.
While the rain is expected to ease off as the day goes on, the clouds aren't going away anytime soon. There's a possibility that the match's start could be pushed back, as thunderstorms are forecasted around the game's planned kickoff at 3 PM.
India have soared to the top spot among the four teams, thanks to their crushing 228-run win over Pakistan. With just one match under their belt, India boast an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.560.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka hold the second rank, following their victory against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. Their NRR stands at a modest +0.420.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!