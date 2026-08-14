India vs Wales at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

In a quest for their first World Cup medal in five decades, the Indian men's hockey team will begin their journey in the 2026 edition against Wales in a Pool D fixture on Saturday. With eight gold medals at the Olympics, India have failed to replicate the same in the World Cup, as their line gold in the competition came in 1975, beating Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.
As the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 gets underway on August 15, India return to the global stage with that rich legacy behind them, but with a clear understanding that history cannot win matches. For captain Harmanpreet Singh and his team, the challenge is to turn nostalgia into motivation and reputation into results.
India's preparations for the tournament have offered plenty of encouragement. The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands.
They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout -- results that acquire added significance with both Pakistan and England drawn alongside India in this World Cup.
The compact pool stage leaves little room for complacency, with every result potentially carrying implications beyond the opening phase. The tournament format itself presents a different tactical challenge. Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup will not have a conventional quarterfinal stage.
Instead, the top two ranked sides in each group will enter the second round, where the teams will play two games again. The top two sides in each of two groups in the second round will advance into the semifinals.
|Tournament
|FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026
|Date
|August 15
|Time
|4.30 PM (IST)
|Pool
|D
|Venue
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
India have an all-win record against Wales in men's hockey. In the four matches between the two teams, India have won all, starting from their first meeting in 2014. Notably, India's only World Cup game against Wales came in the 2023 edition on home soil in Odisha. The other three encounters are from Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. The India vs Wales hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal
Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (GK), Rhys Payne (GK), Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Gareth Furlong (C), Alf Dinnie, Jacob Draper (C), Rhodri Furlong, Dale Hutchinson, Rhys Bradshaw, Fred Newbold, Gareth Griffiths, Ben Francis (C), Nic Morgan, Jack Pritchard, Jolyon Morgan, Sam Welsh, Jonny Fleck, James Tyson, Liam Barker.