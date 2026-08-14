India vs Wales at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

In a quest for their first World Cup medal in five decades, the Indian men's hockey team will begin their journey in the 2026 edition against Wales in a Pool D fixture on Saturday. With eight gold medals at the Olympics, India have failed to replicate the same in the World Cup, as their line gold in the competition came in 1975, beating Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.

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As the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 gets underway on August 15, India return to the global stage with that rich legacy behind them, but with a clear understanding that history cannot win matches. For captain Harmanpreet Singh and his team, the challenge is to turn nostalgia into motivation and reputation into results.

Also Read | India seek to end 51-year wait for hockey World Cup medal

India's preparations for the tournament have offered plenty of encouragement. The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands.

They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout -- results that acquire added significance with both Pakistan and England drawn alongside India in this World Cup.

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The compact pool stage leaves little room for complacency, with every result potentially carrying implications beyond the opening phase. The tournament format itself presents a different tactical challenge. Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup will not have a conventional quarterfinal stage.

Instead, the top two ranked sides in each group will enter the second round, where the teams will play two games again. The top two sides in each of two groups in the second round will advance into the semifinals.

India vs Wales hockey match details

Tournament FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 15 Time 4.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs Wales head-to-head in men's hockey India have an all-win record against Wales in men's hockey. In the four matches between the two teams, India have won all, starting from their first meeting in 2014. Notably, India's only World Cup game against Wales came in the 2023 edition on home soil in Odisha. The other three encounters are from Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

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Where to watch India vs Wales at 2026 Hockey World Cup? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. The India vs Wales hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.

India vs Wales full squads India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as India squad named for FIH Hockey World Cup

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (GK), Rhys Payne (GK), Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Gareth Furlong (C), Alf Dinnie, Jacob Draper (C), Rhodri Furlong, Dale Hutchinson, Rhys Bradshaw, Fred Newbold, Gareth Griffiths, Ben Francis (C), Nic Morgan, Jack Pritchard, Jolyon Morgan, Sam Welsh, Jonny Fleck, James Tyson, Liam Barker.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in