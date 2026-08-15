India vs Wales LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh's men start afresh to end 51-year medal drought

In a quest to break the 51-year medal drought, the Indian team will start their campaign at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 against Wales at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on Independence Day. India's only gold medal at the hockey World Cup came in 1975 under the leadership of Ajit Pal Singh. India's enter the tournament with proper preparation.

The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout. Both England and Pakistan are in the same pool as India and Wales in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs Wales match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

India vs Wales head-to-head in men's hockey

India have an all-win record against Wales in men's hockey. In the four matches between the two teams, India have won all, starting from their first meeting in 2014. Notably, India's only World Cup game against Wales came in the 2023 edition on home soil in Odisha. The other three encounters are from Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Where to watch India vs Wales live on Indian TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. The India vs Wales hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.

India's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule