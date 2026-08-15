India vs Wales LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh's men start afresh to end 51-year medal drought

In a quest to break the 51-year medal drought, the Indian team will start their campaign at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 against Wales at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on Independence Day. India's only gold medal at the hockey World Cup came in 1975 under the leadership of Ajit Pal Singh. India's enter the tournament with proper preparation.
The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout. Both England and Pakistan are in the same pool as India and Wales in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs Wales match starts at 4:30 PM IST.
India have an all-win record against Wales in men's hockey. In the four matches between the two teams, India have won all, starting from their first meeting in 2014. Notably, India's only World Cup game against Wales came in the 2023 edition on home soil in Odisha. The other three encounters are from Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. The India vs Wales hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15
|India vs Wales
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|4.30 PM
|August 17
|India vs England
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|6.30 PM
|August 19
|India vs Pakistan
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|6.30 PM
The tournament format itself presents a different tactical challenge. Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup will not have a conventional quarterfinal stage. The top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in the race to the semi-finals. Pools E and F in the second phase will have the top eight teams from the initial stage, while the remaining eight will be left to play for classification in Pools G and H.
The teams finishing in top two positions in Pools E and F of second phase will qualify for the semi-finals. Crucially, teams will carry forward the result and points earned against the fellow qualifier from their original pool, making every match in the first phase especially valuable.
India have been placed in Pool D, alongside England, Pakistan and Wales. They begin their campaign against Wales on August 15, before facing England on August 17 and Pakistan on August 19. The compact pool stage leaves little room for complacency, with every result potentially carrying implications beyond the opening phase.
India's preparations for the tournament have offered plenty of encouragement. The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout -- results that acquire added significance with both Pakistan and England drawn alongside India in this World Cup.
Unlike the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team have not been able to replicate the form at the World Cup. India have won three medals at World Cup, with the only gold coming in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Wales match at the 2026 Hockey World Cup today.