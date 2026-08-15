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India vs Wales LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh's men start afresh to end 51-year medal drought

India vs Wales LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup 2026: India will begin their quest for a second gold medal at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 as the Men in Blue start their campaign against Wales in a Pool D clash.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Aug 2026, 03:39:40 PM IST
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Manpreet Singh will be key for India against Wales.
Manpreet Singh will be key for India against Wales. (HT_PRINT)

In a quest to break the 51-year medal drought, the Indian team will start their campaign at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 against Wales at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on Independence Day. India's only gold medal at the hockey World Cup came in 1975 under the leadership of Ajit Pal Singh. India's enter the tournament with proper preparation.

The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout. Both England and Pakistan are in the same pool as India and Wales in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs Wales match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

India vs Wales head-to-head in men's hockey

India have an all-win record against Wales in men's hockey. In the four matches between the two teams, India have won all, starting from their first meeting in 2014. Notably, India's only World Cup game against Wales came in the 2023 edition on home soil in Odisha. The other three encounters are from Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Where to watch India vs Wales live on Indian TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. The India vs Wales hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Wales hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.

India's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
August 15India vs WalesWagener Stadium, Amstelveen4.30 PM
August 17India vs EnglandWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM
August 19India vs PakistanWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM
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15 Aug 2026, 03:39:37 PM IST

India vs Wales Hockey LIVE: New format at Hockey World Cup 2026

The tournament format itself presents a different tactical challenge. Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup will not have a conventional quarterfinal stage. The top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in the race to the semi-finals. Pools E and F in the second phase will have the top eight teams from the initial stage, while the remaining eight will be left to play for classification in Pools G and H.

The teams finishing in top two positions in Pools E and F of second phase will qualify for the semi-finals. Crucially, teams will carry forward the result and points earned against the fellow qualifier from their original pool, making every match in the first phase especially valuable.

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15 Aug 2026, 03:39:00 PM IST

India vs Wales Hockey LIVE: Who are there in India's pool?

India have been placed in Pool D, alongside England, Pakistan and Wales. They begin their campaign against Wales on August 15, before facing England on August 17 and Pakistan on August 19. The compact pool stage leaves little room for complacency, with every result potentially carrying implications beyond the opening phase.

15 Aug 2026, 03:38:33 PM IST

India vs Wales Hockey LIVE: India's prep on point

India's preparations for the tournament have offered plenty of encouragement. The team produced an improved performance in the final leg of the FIH Pro League, registering notable victories over reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands. They also twice defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and overcame England in a shootout -- results that acquire added significance with both Pakistan and England drawn alongside India in this World Cup.

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15 Aug 2026, 03:30:27 PM IST

India vs Wales Hockey LIVE: India's record at hockey World Cup

Unlike the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team have not been able to replicate the form at the World Cup. India have won three medals at World Cup, with the only gold coming in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur.

15 Aug 2026, 03:15:53 PM IST

India vs Wales Hockey LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Wales match at the 2026 Hockey World Cup today.

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