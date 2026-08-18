India vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India aim for kill against lower-ranked South Africa

India Women vs South Africa Women Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: After holding Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China to a draw, India will look to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish in Pool D when they face South Africa in their second Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match.
India, ranked ninth in the world, produced a disciplined display to secure a 2-2 draw against a fancied Chinese side in their tournament opener. The result has given them a valuable point and put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings.
India have played only three matches against South Africa in women's hockey, with the Asian team winning all the games. Notably, India have scored 14 goals as compared to South Africa's one.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs South Africa women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.
For India, the game against South Africa is an opportunity to put themselves firmly in control of their qualification hopes. A win over 18th-ranked South Africa would not only boost their chances of finishing in the top two but also provide momentum ahead of their final pool game.
India showed plenty of promise in their opening match. Drag-flicker Deepika converted a penalty corner and also earned another, while World Cup debutants Sunelita Toppo, Ishika and Shilpi Dabas displayed composure well beyond their experience.
Navneet Kaur, who was named Player of the Tournament at the World Cup Qualifiers, has also carried her impressive form into the tournament and will be one of India's key attacking threats.
For the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round. A team's result in the first round against the progressing team from its pool will be carried forward in second round.
It means that India and China will not play each other if they reach the second round and their one point each from the draw will be carried forward.
The draw against China has given India a valuable point and put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth.
India are coming into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against China. The Chinese are the Olympic silver medalists and placed 4th in th world. Navneet Kaur and Deepika scored for India against China. On the other hand, South Africa lost to England by four goals in their campaign opener.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa Pool D clash in women's hockey World Cup 2026.
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