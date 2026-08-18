India vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India aim for kill against lower-ranked South Africa

India Women vs South Africa Women Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: After holding Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China to a draw, India will look to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish in Pool D when they face South Africa in their second Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match.

India, ranked ninth in the world, produced a disciplined display to secure a 2-2 draw against a fancied Chinese side in their tournament opener. The result has given them a valuable point and put them in a good position to qualify for the second round. England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings.

India vs South Africa women's hockey head-to-head

India have played only three matches against South Africa in women's hockey, with the Asian team winning all the games. Notably, India have scored 14 goals as compared to South Africa's one.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W at 2026 Hockey World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs South Africa women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.