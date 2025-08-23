India won’t play bilateral cricket with Pakistan, but… — What Mandaviya said on Ind-Pak matches ahead of Asia Cup

India's Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, clarified on the topic of India vs Pakistan matches, saying that the nation will not play against Pakistan bilaterally, reported the news portal News18 on Saturday, 23 August 2025.

“We are not playing cricket with Pakistan bilaterally. In multilateral tournaments, we have to follow the bond—no country can deny visas to athletes of another nation,” News18 quoted Mansukh Mandaviya as saying.

He emphasised that India will not allow any nation to win without a fight, asserting that the timely issuance of visas is a foundational rule under the Sports Bill. He added that the government aims to establish India as a global sporting hub with world-class, all-weather facilities, encouraging other nations to host tournaments in the country.

Sports Bill: He added the newly introduced Sports Bill as a historic and transformative piece of legislation. Noting a draft for such a bill has existed since 1985, this is the first time it has become a reality.

He detailed the three core pillars of the Sports Bill: the Government, the Federations, and the Athletes. Underscoring the bill's athlete-centric nature, the minister stated the grievances of athletes would be addressed first.

Under the new law, all sports federations, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will be required to register with a new Sports Board. "This is about transparency and good governance," Mandaviya said.

He mentioned that the government will establish a dedicated “Election Panel" to ensure fair elections, monitor and oversee the process, and ensure that the country is not compromised.

Mandaviya announced a three-day celebration for National Sports Day from 29 August to 31, which would coincide with the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. He stated that these movements are a celebration of sports and a step towards a healthier nation, added News18 report.