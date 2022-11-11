Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins gold at Asian Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the gold at the Asian Boxing Championship in the 75kg category. She won the gold medal after beating Uzbekistan's Ruzmetova Sokhiba by a 5-0 unanimous decision. This is the Olympics bronze medalist's maiden tournament in her new weight category. She had changed moved up her weight class from 69kg to 75kg since her former weight class does not feature in the Paris Olympics.

