Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins gold at Asian Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins gold at Asian Boxing Championships1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the gold at the Asian Boxing Championship in the 75kg category. She won the gold medal after beating Uzbekistan's Ruzmetova Sokhiba by a 5-0 unanimous decision. This is the Olympics bronze medalist's maiden tournament in her new weight category. She had changed moved up her weight class from 69kg to 75kg since her former weight class does not feature in the Paris Olympics.
The big win at the Asian Championship will serve as a big confidence booster for the 25-year-old who has struggled with form since her big win at the Tokyo Olympics. She had to make early exits from the World Championships and Commonwealth Games earlier in the year.
The two boxers were hesitant to begin the fight and encouraged the other to strike first, but Lovlina, who has greatly improved throughout the competition, was able to use her long reach and score a few clean jabs.
Though the duo danced around the ring in an effort to avoid each other's punches, Lovlina was successful in connecting hers. She delivered a punch so forcefully that the referee had no choice but to award her the punch.
The 22-year-old Parveen Hooda also clinched the gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in the 63 kg category.The World Championship bronze medalist won by beating Japan's Kito Mai by a 5-0 unanimous decision.
Both boxers launched offensive attacks, but Parveen, the top seed, was able to control the fight by jabbing her opponent at will.
In another win for India, Minashi won the silver medal in the Women's 52kg Flyweight category. She lost the chance at winning the gold medal with her loss at the hands of Japan's Kinoshita Rinka in the Women's 52kg Flyweight final by a Split decision.