Indian company Fractal Picture behind Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 mascot La’eeb

Ahmed Al Bakr, CEO Katara Studios, said, “It was very exciting to be involved in this project and our objective was to deliver something different to every previous mascot launch. One of our main aims was to present him in a humorous and interactive way while ensuring he appeals to as many people as possible – not just football fans. During the development and animation process, we looked at La’eeb from an outsider’s point of view. Part of the challenge was creating content that non-football fans would enjoy – and I think La’eeb ended up being liked by everyone due to his uplifting personality.“

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}