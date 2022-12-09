Indian company Fractal Picture behind Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 mascot La’eeb

Indian company Fractal Picture behind Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 mascot La’eeb1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
The mascot made its animated debut alongside Grammy award-winning music producer Red One in the inaugural film ‘Mascot Verse’
Fractal Picture & Katara Studios partnered to create the mascot La’eeb for Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. The mascot made its animated debut alongside Grammy award-winning music producer Red One in the inaugural film ‘Mascot Verse’ which was shown during the FIFA draw earlier this year.
La’eeb means ‘super skilled player’ and emerges from a parallel Mascot-Verse to interact with the audience through an interactive installation for everyone to experience whilst entering the stadium.
La’eeb, along with the mascots from previous world cup tournaments were also showcased in the same film. The company said based on the popularity of the film, Fractal Picture produced five episodes of the mascot with creative direction of Katara Studios, Ahmed AL Bakr.
Fractal Picture said it also created a water screen projection film with La’eeb which was showcased on the corniche of Qatar and a film for a 3D-LED digital billboard shown on Lusail boulevard in Doha. It said it also worked on an in-stadium installation called the ‘La’eeb Hype Show’.
Aijaz Rashid, creative producer, Fractal Picture, said, “La’eeb who is inspired from the traditional Qatari Keffiyeh (head wear), represents the culture and sensibilities of the Fifa host country. He is conceptualised as a football enthusiast so that the audience connect is instantaneous. It’s rare to be associated with one of the planet’s biggest events and be given an opportunity to create and produce beautiful visuals for a global audience and leave an indelible creative footprint on the global map."
Ahmed Al Bakr, CEO Katara Studios, said, “It was very exciting to be involved in this project and our objective was to deliver something different to every previous mascot launch. One of our main aims was to present him in a humorous and interactive way while ensuring he appeals to as many people as possible – not just football fans. During the development and animation process, we looked at La’eeb from an outsider’s point of view. Part of the challenge was creating content that non-football fans would enjoy – and I think La’eeb ended up being liked by everyone due to his uplifting personality.“
He added: “I’m very proud of what our team at Katara Studios and Fractal Picture collaboration has produced for all mascot-related content for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which would set a standard never seen before for any previous mascot in terms of the amount of content, activations, and approach."
Anish Mulani, co-founder & CEO, Fractal Picture added, “The opportunity to create an original and iconic identity such as La’eeb is an honour and a proud moment for our studio, and country.“