The BCCI medical team has isolated Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri after his lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening. Further, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been isolated as a precautionary measure.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI said in an official statement.

The contingent underwent two lateral flow tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. Upon returning negative, they were cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval.

Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153-run stand for the second wicket enabled India to get in a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test.

At stumps, India's score read 270/3 -- a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are at the crease.

