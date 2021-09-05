Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Sports News >Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid positive, support staff isolate

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid positive, support staff isolate

Premium
India's head coach Ravi Shastri 
1 min read . 03:47 PM IST Agencies

The remaining Indian team underwent two lateral flow tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. Upon returning negative, they were cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval

The BCCI medical team has isolated Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri after his lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening. Further, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been isolated as a precautionary measure.

The BCCI medical team has isolated Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri after his lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening. Further, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been isolated as a precautionary measure.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI said in an official statement.

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," BCCI said in an official statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The contingent underwent two lateral flow tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. Upon returning negative, they were cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval.

Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153-run stand for the second wicket enabled India to get in a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test.

At stumps, India's score read 270/3 -- a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are at the crease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!