Even as controversy regarding Indian Women's cricket team Deepti Sharma and England's Charlotte Dean getting run out at the non-striker's end continues, wicket keeper Taniya Bhatia has alleged that she was robbed at the Marriot Hotel London.

The Indian Women's Cricket team wicket keeper took to microblogging site Twitter to narrate what happened with her in the Marriot Hotel in London. ‘Someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery’, she wrote.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team.@MarriottBonvoy. So unsafe," she tweeted.

See her tweet here

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added.

The Marriot hotel responded to the cricketer's tweet, asking for her details. “Hi Taniyaa, we are sorry to hear this. Please DM us your name and the email address you made the reservation with and the exact dates of your stay, so we can look into this further," they wrote.

Taniya was part of the squad but did not feature in any of the three matches in the ODI series. She had played the T20I on 6 September.

The wicket-keeper-batter has represented India in 19 ODIs and 53 T20Is.

The Indian team recently concluded its tour of the UK with a first-ever 3-0 ODI whitewash of the hosts in their backyard, the series ending in controversial fashion after Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlie Dean in the final match at Lord's last Saturday. India had played 3 T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. Bhatia was part of India's WODI squad.