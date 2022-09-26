Indian cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia tweets she was robbed in London hotel2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:04 PM IST
- ‘Someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery’, Bhatia wrote on Twitter
Even as controversy regarding Indian Women's cricket team Deepti Sharma and England's Charlotte Dean getting run out at the non-striker's end continues, wicket keeper Taniya Bhatia has alleged that she was robbed at the Marriot Hotel London.