Indian envoy to Zimbabwe Bramha Kumar hosts Team India in Harare ahead of second T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 25 (ANI): India's T20I squad was hosted by the Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar, at the India House in Harare on Friday evening ahead of the second match of the three-match T20I series against the hosts.

The reception came a day before the second T20I, scheduled for Saturday, with the third and final match to be played on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures from the event on X, where the Shreyas Iyer-led side, accompanied by stand-in head coach VVS Laxman, interacted with the Indian envoy and his family.

Sharing the photographs on X, the BCCI wrote, "An evening to remember in Harare. H.E. Bramha Kumar, Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Harare ahead of the second T20I against Zimbabwe."

During the event, Ambassador Bramha Kumar welcomed the Indian players and support staff before felicitating captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach VVS Laxman with traditional shawls. The squad later posed for a group photograph with the envoy and his family, while Laxman also addressed those present at the gathering.

India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral series after registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opening encounter.

The visitors produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 after opting to field. Pace bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav claimed two wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Dube chipped in with one wicket apiece. Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 39, but the hosts were unable to post a challenging total.

In reply, India chased down the target of 126 in just 13.2 overs. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a blistering maiden international half-century, scoring 50, while Ishan Kishan contributed 35. Captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 to guide the visitors home with plenty of overs to spare.