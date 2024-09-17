Indian Hockey men’s team win 5th Asian Champions Trophy, beat China by 1-0 in finals

  • India defender Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock in the 51st minute by scoring a rare field goal against China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 finals.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Hockey India men's team won the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in China. (PC-X/@TheHockeyIndia)
Hockey India men’s team won the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in China. (PC-X/@TheHockeyIndia)

The Indian Hockey men's team has won their 5th Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on 17 September in China's Hulunbuir.

India defeated the host China by 1-0 in the final and are bringing the trophy home.

Also Read | National Sports Day: PM Modi pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand

Taking to X, Hockey India congratulated the entire team and wrote, “𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎!!!🏆 India wins their 5th Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024! Congratulations to the Men in Blue for an outstanding performance and bringing the trophy home! Full Time: India 1-0 China”

In the second tweet, Hockey India wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on clinching their record-breaking 5th Asian Champions Trophy title! 🏆🏑 With a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China, India have not only retained their crown from 2023 but also solidified their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history. This back-to-back triumph echoes their golden run of 2016-2018, showcasing India's consistent dominance in Asian hockey.”

Also Read | ’Team aapko miss karegi, lekin…’: PM Modi to hockey hero PR Sreejesh

However, Indian defender Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock in the 51st minute by scoring a rare field goal.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim the third spot in the competition.

Semi-finals clash:

In the semi-finals, the Indian Hockey men's team maintained their incredible form with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea.

For India, Uttam Singh scored a goal in the 13th minute, captain Harmanpreet Singh smashed two goals in the 19th and 45th minute, while Jarmanpreet Singh scored a goal in the 32nd minute.

Also Read | Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport | Watch

Before that, India maintained its dominance by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 2-1 in its final group-stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored goals in the 13th and 19th minutes, ensuring India ended the league stage unbeaten and at the top of the points table. But, Ahmad Nadeem scored the lone goal for Pakistan in the 8th minute of the match.

With agency inputs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsIndian Hockey men’s team win 5th Asian Champions Trophy, beat China by 1-0 in finals

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue