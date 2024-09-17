The Indian Hockey men's team has won their 5th Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on 17 September in China's Hulunbuir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India defeated the host China by 1-0 in the final and are bringing the trophy home.

Taking to X, Hockey India congratulated the entire team and wrote, "𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎!!!🏆 India wins their 5th Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024! Congratulations to the Men in Blue for an outstanding performance and bringing the trophy home! Full Time: India 1-0 China"

In the second tweet, Hockey India wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on clinching their record-breaking 5th Asian Champions Trophy title! 🏆🏑 With a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China, India have not only retained their crown from 2023 but also solidified their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history. This back-to-back triumph echoes their golden run of 2016-2018, showcasing India's consistent dominance in Asian hockey."

However, Indian defender Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock in the 51st minute by scoring a rare field goal.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim the third spot in the competition.

Semi-finals clash: In the semi-finals, the Indian Hockey men's team maintained their incredible form with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea.

For India, Uttam Singh scored a goal in the 13th minute, captain Harmanpreet Singh smashed two goals in the 19th and 45th minute, while Jarmanpreet Singh scored a goal in the 32nd minute.

Before that, India maintained its dominance by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 2-1 in its final group-stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored goals in the 13th and 19th minutes, ensuring India ended the league stage unbeaten and at the top of the points table. But, Ahmad Nadeem scored the lone goal for Pakistan in the 8th minute of the match.