Defending champions India on Wednesday defeated Pakistan in men's junior Asia Cup in Muscat to win hat-trick of titles.

This was India's fifth title in the continental tournament. Previously, India won the crown in 2004, 2008, 2015 and 2023.

Araijeet Singh Hundal slammed four goals to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the summit clash.

Clebrating the victory, the Hockey India said that from hard work to heroics, our young stars have once again shown the world why India is a powerhouse in hockey.

Also Read | PM Modi writes to hockey legend Rani Rampal after her retirement, says THIS

“Team India lifts the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 trophy with an epic 5-3 triumph over Pakistan! The defending champions have showcased their dominance, skill, and resilience, proving yet again why they reign supreme in Asia,” said Hockey India in a post on X.

“Another sensational victory, another golden chapter written! Let’s keep striving, keep winning, and keep the crown where it belongs!,” the post said.

Araijeet converted three penalty corners in the fourth, 18th and 54th minutes besides finding the net from a field effort in the 47th minute. Dilraj Singh (19th) was the other goal getter for India.

For Pakistan, Sufyan Khan (30th, 39th) converted two penalty corners, while Hannan Shahid scored from field play in the third minute.

Also Read | Hockey India eyes ₹10-15 crore per year from sponsorships

India upped their game in the second quarter and secured their second penalty corner in the 18th minute and Araijeet struck again with another powerful flick.

India secured their third penalty corner in the 47th minute, but Araijeet's effort was saved by Pakistan goalkeeper Muhammad Janjua.

Araijeet, however, was not to be denied his hat-trick as he found the net from a field effort seconds later to hand India the lead again.

India pressed hard on the Pakistan citadel in the final 10 minutes and secured a few more penalty corners and Araijeet found the net again from a fine variation to make the scoreline 5-3.