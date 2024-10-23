Indian hockey team loses 0-2 to Germany in first Test of two-match series

  • This loss puts India at a 0-1 disadvantage in the two-match series. Henrik Mertgens scored in the 4th minute, followed by a goal from Captain Lukas Windfeder in the 30th minute.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 05:26 PM IST
India�s (white) Vivek Sagar Prasad in action during the first men's hockey match of a two-match series between India and Germany, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo
India�s (white) Vivek Sagar Prasad in action during the first men’s hockey match of a two-match series between India and Germany, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo(PTI)

The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a setback in their first Test against world champions Germany, losing 0-2 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

With this defeat, India concedes a 0-1 lead in the two-match series.

Germany, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, made an immediate impact on the scoreboard. Henrik Mertgens opened the scoring in the 4th minute. And, Captain Lukas Windfeder doubled the lead with a goal in the 30th minute, leaving India with a challenging task for the remainder of the game.

This match marked the return of international hockey to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium for the first time since 2014.

The second Test is scheduled for Thursday, and India aim to level the series.

Also Read | Richest Indian cricketer: No, it’s not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni

Indian team's focus with new core group

Ahead of the two-Test series against world champions Germany, Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton expressed his commitment to building a new core group of players, targeting the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Fulton emphasized the importance of integrating youth into the team, handing debuts to midfielder Rajinder Singh and striker Aditya Arjun Lagale. He also recalled seasoned players Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh, aiming to strike a balance between fresh talent and established experience.

 

Also Read | Hockey India League to return in a new avatar

Coach Fulton focuses on future

“From now to the World Cup and from the World Cup to LA, we are opening up selection to form a new core group that will lead us forward,” Fulton stated at a pre-match press conference. He underscored the significance of the upcoming matches against a top-tier team like Germany, asserting, “It is always important to play Test matches; it is a test of where you are.”

Also Read | Can the new Hockey India League replicate IPL’s success?

Fulton acknowledges tactical challenges

Regarding the relevance of Test series, Fulton firmly believes that facing quality opponents is beneficial for the team's growth. “We hope to get two good results on home soil,” he remarked.

Also Read | Virat Kohli teased by former England captain after India’s loss against NZ

Fulton acknowledged the tactical challenges posed by the opposition, stating, “Germany poses a lot of threats; they are good tactically and in man-to-man marking. Our strategy will have to adapt.”

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsIndian hockey team loses 0-2 to Germany in first Test of two-match series

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.