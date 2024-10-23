Indian hockey team loses 0-2 to Germany in first Test of two-match series

The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a setback in their first Test against world champions Germany, losing 0-2 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

With this defeat, India concedes a 0-1 lead in the two-match series.

Germany, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, made an immediate impact on the scoreboard. Henrik Mertgens opened the scoring in the 4th minute. And, Captain Lukas Windfeder doubled the lead with a goal in the 30th minute, leaving India with a challenging task for the remainder of the game.

This match marked the return of international hockey to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium for the first time since 2014.

The second Test is scheduled for Thursday, and India aim to level the series.

Indian team's focus with new core group



Ahead of the two-Test series against world champions Germany, Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton expressed his commitment to building a new core group of players, targeting the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Fulton emphasized the importance of integrating youth into the team, handing debuts to midfielder Rajinder Singh and striker Aditya Arjun Lagale. He also recalled seasoned players Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh, aiming to strike a balance between fresh talent and established experience.

Coach Fulton focuses on future “From now to the World Cup and from the World Cup to LA, we are opening up selection to form a new core group that will lead us forward,” Fulton stated at a pre-match press conference. He underscored the significance of the upcoming matches against a top-tier team like Germany, asserting, “It is always important to play Test matches; it is a test of where you are.”

Fulton acknowledges tactical challenges Regarding the relevance of Test series, Fulton firmly believes that facing quality opponents is beneficial for the team's growth. “We hope to get two good results on home soil,” he remarked.

Fulton acknowledged the tactical challenges posed by the opposition, stating, “Germany poses a lot of threats; they are good tactically and in man-to-man marking. Our strategy will have to adapt.”