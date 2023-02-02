Indian LAN Gaming esports tournament to commence across 20 cities
- The tournament will focus only on Local Area Network (LAN) games, ie players sitting within a ‘cafe’ will only compete with one another
Competitive esports tournament, Indian LAN Gaming, has announced the commencement of its fourth edition in the country. While dates, prize pool and titles are yet to be announced, the tournament’s organizers, League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG), has confirmed that the tournament will be played out over the upcoming year, and include over 30 gaming ‘cafes’ in over 20 cities all across India.
