Indian Olympic Association calls for emergency meeting with wrestlers

Indian Olympic Association calls for emergency meeting with wrestlers2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The IOA will conduct the meeting virtually with the wrestlers to discuss the allegations levelled by the ace grapplers
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called for an immediate meeting with the protesting wrestlers, who have levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI president and its coaches and mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, sources informed on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×