Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to World number 6 ranked player Li Shi Feng of China on Friday, ending his All England campaign. Sen lost the match in under 44 minutes with a score of 10-21, 16-21. Sen - the number 15 ranked player - has struggled against his Chinese opponent since Junior class of 2018.
In his earlier encounter, Sen had knocked out defending champions Jonathan Christie, simmering hopes for the marquee trophy but Feng's clinical touch ended those efforts.
Feng will now face off against either of Shi Yu Qi or Loh Kean Yew in the semi-final clash.
