Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen out of All England quarters after loss against China’s Li Shi Feng

Lakshya Sen's All England campaign ended with a loss to World number 6 Li Shi Feng, who won in 44 minutes with a score of 10-21, 16-21. Sen has struggled against Feng since 2018, despite previously eliminating defending champion Jonathan Christie.

Livemint
Published14 Mar 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s Lakshya Sen defeated World No.2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-13, 21-10 to enter the All England quarter-final. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost to World number 6 ranked player Li Shi Feng of China on Friday, ending his All England campaign. Sen lost the match in under 44 minutes with a score of 10-21, 16-21. Sen - the number 15 ranked player - has struggled against his Chinese opponent since Junior class of 2018. 

In his earlier encounter, Sen had knocked out defending champions Jonathan Christie, simmering hopes for the marquee trophy but Feng's clinical touch ended those efforts. 

Advertisement

Feng will now face off against either of Shi Yu Qi or Loh Kean Yew in the semi-final clash. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsSports NewsIndian shuttler Lakshya Sen out of All England quarters after loss against China’s Li Shi Feng
First Published:14 Mar 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App