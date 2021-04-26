NEW DELHI: The Indian sports industry saw sponsorships, celebrity endorsements, media spends on sports properties, among others, decline 34% year-on-year to Rs5,894 in 2020, according to a report by ESP Properties, the entertainment and sports division of GroupM India.

GroupM has said the absence of a fair share of sports events in an outlier 2020 has rendered year-on-year comparisons irrelevant. With majority of tournaments postponed or cancelled, the only saving grace was the successful completion of IPL held in September in the United Arab Emirates and India hosting Indian Super League (ISL) in Goa in November last year.

"2020 was an outlier year which cannot be compared to any previous years. The running events in January/February, Indian Premier League (IPL) in October and Indian cricket team playing in Australia are the only sporting events that took place. Hence, it’s unfair to compare as it won’t give like to like results," said Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia.

IPL emerged as the biggest contributor to sponsorships and media spends in 2020. Overall, cricket, as a sport, contributed Rs5,133 crore, making up for 87% of the total industry size. Other sports cumulatively contributed the balance 13% at Rs761 crore.

Of the total sports industry size, the biggest share went to media, where advertisement spends on TV, digital and print media contributed Rs3,657 crore, accounting for 62% of total spends. Though with so many events cancelled, there was a 30% year-on-year dip in media spends.

Sponsorship spends stood at Rs1, 673 crores making up 28% of the pie. Of this, on-ground spends stood at Rs850 crore, team sponsorship at ₹646 crore while franchise fee was at ₹177 crore. Cricket contributed 64% of the overall sponsorship pie.

In a year where every other component of sports sponsorship industry witnessed a decline, sports celebrity endorsements were at Rs564 crore, up 5% over 2019. There was a 13% growth in cricketer endorsement in 2020, delivering a value of Rs517 crore. In fact, a total of 377 brand endorsements deals were made in 2020, of which 275 involved cricketers.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli continued to dominate the endorsement landscape, crossing ₹200 crore mark followed by MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

With Olympics postposed, there was a 43% dip in the non-cricketing endorsement space. However, prominent athletes including world champion PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, shuttler Saina Nehwal, tennis star Sania Mirza, Rio medallist Sakshi Malik, and Hima Das were pursued by brands.

The report said that even during the period of inactivity in sports, there was a significant jump in the level of social media influencer activity among popular athletes. Such deals contributed to 6% of total athlete endorsement value in 2020.

The absence of live sports along with a sub-optimal supply of fresh over-the-top (OTT) video content led to the shift towards gaming; the month of April 2020 saw an 11% increase in users per week along with a significant jump in average time spent per gamer. This led to a sudden boom in e-sports in 2020, with communities getting built and multiplayer activities gaining ground. In terms of advertising and sponsorship in online gaming, industry sources put the growth figures for the year in the region of 300-400%.

"With many sporting events lined up in 2021, fans might have to make choices between certain events in terms of what, when and how much to watch, leading to a rise in demand for subscription viewing in live sports. 2020 looks like that proverbial backward step we take before a giant leap, like the one we are expected to take in 2021, as part of the making of the sporting nation," added Karnik.





