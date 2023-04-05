Sports ad spend crosses ₹14k cr in 20223 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian sports industry has registered a massive jump in 2022 with media advertisement spending , on-the-ground and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements breaching the ₹14,000 crore mark for the first time, signalling a massive post-covid recovery.
