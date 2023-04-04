Indian sports sponsorships in 2022 witnessed 49% jump to ₹14,2002 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 06:10 PM IST
- A significant chunk of this sponsorship has naturally gone to cricket with the Indian cricket team playing almost the double number of matches in 2022
The year 2022 has been remarkable for the Indian Sports industry as the sponsorship sector witnessed a growth of a whopping 49% with spending crossing 14,200 crores. The information was revealed in the 10th edition of the Sporting Nation Report 2023, released by GroupM ESP on Tuesday.
