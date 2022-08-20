Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC renews partnership with brand Biker's

Hero Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has extended its partnership with men’s grooming brand Biker’s for this season as the club’s associate sponsor
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Hero Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has extended its partnership with men’s grooming brand Biker’s for this season as the club’s associate sponsor. The brand’s logo will feature on the back of the Marina Machans‘ shorts on the right leg across all match jerseys and training kits for the 2022-23 Indian football season.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hero Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has extended its partnership with men’s grooming brand Biker’s for this season as the club’s associate sponsor. The brand’s logo will feature on the back of the Marina Machans‘ shorts on the right leg across all match jerseys and training kits for the 2022-23 Indian football season.
Biker’s, a brand of the CavinKare group, is a young and growing men’s grooming brand and has been associated with the two-time ISL champions since last season when it came on board as the club’s official partner. Vita Dani, co-owner of the club said, “It joined our family last season as official partner and we are glad to have them back as our associate sponsor for the 2022-23 season. We thank them for their continued support and they will engage with the club’s fanbase as live football returns to Chennai this October onwards."
Biker’s, a brand of the CavinKare group, is a young and growing men’s grooming brand and has been associated with the two-time ISL champions since last season when it came on board as the club’s official partner. Vita Dani, co-owner of the club said, “It joined our family last season as official partner and we are glad to have them back as our associate sponsor for the 2022-23 season. We thank them for their continued support and they will engage with the club’s fanbase as live football returns to Chennai this October onwards."
The company’s objective will be to utilise its range of its men’s personal care products to keep the squad groomed as the team gets ready for its return to Chennai after a gap of two years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company’s objective will be to utilise its range of its men’s personal care products to keep the squad groomed as the team gets ready for its return to Chennai after a gap of two years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajat Nanda, business head of personal care at CavinKare said, “We are delighted to partner with Chennaiyin FC for yet another season. Football has enjoyed a great fan base in India and the love for the sports has multiplied over the years. This being a young men’s personal care brand found this opportunity to be apt to reach our target consumers. The brand has been growing exponentially and we are confident that with this association we will be able to achieve faster growth and reach a much larger consumer base. This is a vibrant, dynamic team with many bright talents. This resonates well with our brand. Jointly we are confident of making this season an exciting one for the consumers."
Rajat Nanda, business head of personal care at CavinKare said, “We are delighted to partner with Chennaiyin FC for yet another season. Football has enjoyed a great fan base in India and the love for the sports has multiplied over the years. This being a young men’s personal care brand found this opportunity to be apt to reach our target consumers. The brand has been growing exponentially and we are confident that with this association we will be able to achieve faster growth and reach a much larger consumer base. This is a vibrant, dynamic team with many bright talents. This resonates well with our brand. Jointly we are confident of making this season an exciting one for the consumers."
The men’s league has 11 clubs and is the men’s professional top tier football league in the football league system. It is organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and their commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).
The men’s league has 11 clubs and is the men’s professional top tier football league in the football league system. It is organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and their commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).