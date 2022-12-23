Indian Super League to host second eSports tournament1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:05 PM IST
The second season’s winner will have the opportunity to play in the qualifiers of the EA Sports‘ Fifa 23 Global Series
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a company established to operate the Indian Super League, has announced the second edition of its esports tournament eISL. This will be in collaboration with gaming company EA Sports and with Nodwin Gaming. The two will be the company’s strategic partners for the tournament. The company is run as a subsidiary to Reliance Industries Limited and is a commercial partner of All India Football Federation.