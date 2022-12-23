Indian Super League to host second eSports tournament

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a company established to operate the Indian Super League, has announced the second edition of its esports tournament eISL. This will be in collaboration with gaming company EA Sports and with Nodwin Gaming. The two will be the company’s strategic partners for the tournament. The company is run as a subsidiary to Reliance Industries Limited and is a commercial partner of All India Football Federation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}