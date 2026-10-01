Indian tennis touches new low as Asian Games; Sumit Nagal & Co return empty-handed from Aichi-Nagoya after 40 years

Sumit Nagal's quarterfinal loss in tennis men's singles competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, brought a new low in the sport for the country at the continental showpiece. After the exit of medal hopeful doubles pairs on Wednesday, India needed Nagal to keep the country in the medal hunt, but he went down to China's Yibing Wu.

In a match which lasted one hour and 38 minutes, Nagal, India's no.1 ranked player, lost 4-6, 4-6 to Yibing, thus bringing the curtains down on India's campaign in the competition in tennis. As a result, India returned home without a medal for the first time since 1986. In every single edition since 1990, India have won medals at Asian Games.

This time too, at least three medals were expected. Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina were the last singles players to win medals at the Asian Games. Both stood on the podium with bronze in 2018 Jakarta Games.

After the recent heartbreaking Davis Cup defeat to South Korea in Seoul in the Qualifiers Round two, a medal-winning show in Japan would have given the tennis fans some solace. India missed out on singles medals in 2023 Hangzhou, with Nagal losing at the quarterfinal stage and Ramkumar Ramanathan exiting in the third round.

Rohan Bopanna, who rose to world no.1 rank in the world, helped India win two gold medals in 2018 (men's doubles with Divij Sharan) and 2022 (Rutuja Bhosale). After his retirement, India's best doubles players Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji were expected to carry forward the tradition, but they crashed out from both men's doubles and mixed doubles.

Balaji-Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh both fell at the quarterfinal stage. India's new tennis hope Dhakshineswar fell in the third round in the men's singles. Nagal is already 29 and by the time Doha hosts the next Asian Games in 2030, the player from Jhajjar will be 33.

How India fared in tennis at Asian Games 2026

Event Player Round of 64 Round of 32 Round of 16 Quarterfinals Men's singles Sumit Nagal Bye bt Hong Seong-chan (KOR) 6-4, 6-0 bt Sergey Fomin (UZB) 6-3, 6-2 lost to Wu Yibing (CHN) 6-4, 6-4 Men's singles Suresh Dhakshineswar Bye bt Gunawan Trismuwantara (INA) 7-5, 7-6 lost to Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE) 6-3, 6-4 DNQ Men’s doubles Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh Bye bt Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev (KAZ) 6-1, 7-5 lost to Ray Ho/Hsu Yu-hsiou (TPE) 7-6(5), 6-3 Men’s doubles Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji Bye bt Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (NEP) 6-2, 6-1 lost to Jiang Fumin/Zhang Tianhui (CHN) 6-7(4), 7-6(7), [10-8] Women’s doubles Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale lost to Anna Danilina/Yuliya Putintseva (KAZ) 7-5, 3-6, 5-10 DNQ DNQ Mixed doubles Yuki Bhambri/Rutuja Bhosale Bye lost to Hsieh Su-wei/Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE) 6-3, 6-4 DNQ Mixed doubles N Sriram Balaji/Ankita Raina lost to Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson (HKG) 6-4, 6-4 DNQ DNQ

What did the Indian coach said? India coach Ashutosh Singh, who watched India's campaign collapse in front of his eyes, told PTI, “We obviously would have wanted stronger results, particularly given the quality and experience within the team.” He acknowledged that the level of competition was "extremely high" but expected the singles player to rise up to the occasion.