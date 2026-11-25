The Indian women's hockey team has achieved its highest-ever position in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, climbing to fifth place following a commanding 6-2 victory over China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The landmark achievement marks the first time India have broken into the top five since the FIH introduced its world rankings in October 2003.

The team's previous best was sixth place, which the team attained in May-June 2022 following an impressive campaign in the FIH Pro League. India also reached sixth position in 2023.

The latest rise caps a remarkable year for Indian women's hockey, with the team recording significant achievements across multiple international competitions under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India climb to career-best fifth position in FIH rankings India's victory over China at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, proved significant beyond the tournament standings, helping the team move to fifth in the latest FIH rankings.

The result also saw China drop to eighth position. Before reaching sixth place in 2022, India were eighth in the FIH rankings following their fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The team had previously reached ninth position in 2018 after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.

The fifth-place ranking represents another milestone in the team's progress over the last few years.

A landmark year for Indian women's hockey India's rise in the rankings was the outcome of a series of consistent performances in international competitions in 2026.

The team began the year by securing qualification for the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. The Salima Tete-led side subsequently won the FIH Women's Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, in June, winning all five of their matches in the competition.

The triumph also earned India promotion to the FIH Pro League, providing the team with an opportunity to compete regularly against some of the world's leading hockey nations.

At the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, India finished fifth, registering their best performance at the tournament since 1974.

The team then carried that momentum into the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where they ended a 44-year wait for the gold medal. The triumph also secured India's direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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Deepika leads India to historic victory over China The rankings milestone came after India defeated China 6-2 in their fourth consecutive victory at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal.

Forward Deepika was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick in the first quarter to give the hosts an early advantage. Lalremsiami extended India's lead in the 19th minute before Neha scored another goal in the 22nd minute to make it 5-1 at half-time.