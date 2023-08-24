Indian wrestlers can't compete under Indian flag in upcoming World Championships as WFI is suspended over election delay2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
UWW suspends WFI for not holding elections, Indian wrestlers to compete as 'neutral athletes' at World Championships.
Indian wrestlers won't be able to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been suspended by UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, over election delay.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message