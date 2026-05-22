Indiana Fever sign rookie forward Grace VanSlooten to rest-of-season deal ahead of 2026 WNBA push

The Indiana Fever have added depth to their frontcourt by signing rookie forward Grace VanSlooten to a rest-of-season contract. The move brings fresh energy to a team looking to build momentum in the competitive 2026 WNBA standings.

Grace VanSlooten, a 6-3 forward known for her versatility and work ethic, joins the Fever after a brief stint with the Seattle Storm. Drafted 39th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft, she appeared in the first four games of the season for Seattle, posting averages of 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Her quick transition from college to the pros showed promise, and now she gets a new opportunity in Indiana.

From college star to WNBA rookie Grace VanSlooten’s journey started at the University of Oregon, where she developed her skills before transferring to Michigan State. At MSU, she quickly became a standout performer. She earned Second All-Big Ten honors in two separate seasons, proving her consistency and growth as a player.

During her senior year, the forward delivered strong numbers, averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Her ability to score inside and stretch the floor made her a reliable option on both ends of the court. Fans and scouts alike noted her basketball IQ and willingness to compete hard every night.

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International experience adds edge Beyond college, Grace VanSlooten gained valuable exposure on the international stage. She represented the United States in the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, where she averaged 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. Her contributions helped Team USA secure the gold medal, highlighting her ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes tournaments.

This global experience gives her a unique perspective as she steps into the WNBA. Teams often look for players who have succeeded in international competition, and VanSlooten checks that box.

What the signing means for Indiana Fever The Indiana Fever are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and adding a young forward like Grace VanSlooten fits their long-term plan. She brings size, scoring ability, and defensive potential to a roster that values versatility. Wearing No. 14, she will look to carve out minutes and contribute right away.

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Head coach and staff see her as a player who can develop quickly in the professional environment. With the WNBA season moving fast, her addition provides flexibility in the frontcourt rotation. Fever fans can expect to see her energy on the floor as the team chases playoff positioning.