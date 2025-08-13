India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid: IOA gives approval; Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar in race to be hosts

India's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) got the much-needed boost after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its approval on Wednesday during its Special General Meeting (SGM). If approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the CWG 2030 will be a special addition to India sports as it will mark 20 years to the last Commonwealth Games which was hosted by New Delhi in 2010.

Among the venues discussed are Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, who are in the race to host the proposed event in five years’ time. India have time till August 31 to submit their proposal for the final bid officially. The 2010 CWG was the only time India hosted a big-scale muti-sports event.

According to a The Indian Express report, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) officials like president Chris Jenkins and chief executive Katie Sadlier were in India earlier this year and visited cities like in Gandhinagar in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar in Odisha and New Delhi.

They met with several government officials in the above-mentioned states and central government ministers and senior bureaucrats and also had a tour of the venues in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar. The final decision on the host city will be made in the last week of November in Glasgow, during the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport.

Led by Director of Games Darren Hall, a team of officials from Commonwealth Sport recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials.

Indian delegation meets Commonwealth Sport officials Earlier, senior delegation led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, met officials from Commonwealth Sport as part of efforts to understand the bid framework for the 2030 Games. The delegation included representatives from the Commonwealth Games Association India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The meeting aimed to gather insights on planning expectations, governance standards and milestones for the bid. It reflected India's intent to align with global best practices while working closely with stakeholders during the process.

Both sides discussed key elements usually included in a Games bid, such as the vision and legacy plans, governance and institutional support, sustainability, transport strategy, sports programme, accessibility, infrastructure planning, athlete services and Games-time operations.