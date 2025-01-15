India’s Arjun Erigaisi defeats Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana to win online chess event

Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on Tuesday won the early Titled Tuesday weekly blitz competition conducted by Chess.com, reported First Post, beating the World No 1 Magnus Carlsen and World No 2 Fabiano Caruana.

According to the report, the 21-year-old finished with 10 points from 11 rounds. He defeated Magnus Carlsen with black pieces in round 10, before beating Fabiano Caruana in the 11th and final round.

Earlier in round seven, Arjun Erigaisi lost only one match to American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. Erigaisi is the fourth-ranked player in the world, while Nakamura is the third in FIDE classical ratings.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh didn't not participate in the Titled Tuesday event, which is an online event open where titled players with genuine Chess.com profiles.

All these players were asked to be available for Zoom calls for fair play reasons. The latest Titled Tuesday witnessed more than 900 participants.