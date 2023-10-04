India achieved the best-ever medal tally (71) in the history of the Asian Games. Check LIVE updates of all Indian medal wins in Hangzhou, China.

India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of October 4, India has won a total of 71 medals, with 16 gold medals, 26 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE Updates On October 4, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event. On the same day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event.

The highlight of October 4 will be golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who will aim for a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. The event will start at 4:35 PM (India time).

Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally LIVE

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 7 9 6 22 Rowing 0 2 3 5 Cricket 1 0 0 1 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Equestrian 1 0 1 2 Wushu 0 1 0 1 Tennis 1 1 0 2 Squash 1 0 1 2 Athletics 4 10 9 23 Golf 0 1 0 1 Boxing 0 0 3 3 Badminton 0 1 0 1 Roller skating 0 0 2 2 Table tennis 0 0 1 1 Canoe 0 0 1 1 Archery 1 0 0 1 TOTAL 16 26 29 71

Asian Games 2023: Medal tally country-wise LIVE

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 160 89 46 295 2 Japan 33 46 50 129 3 South Korea 32 42 64 138 4 India 16 26 29 71 5 Uzbekistan 14 15 21 50 6 Chinese Taipei 12 10 18 40 7 Thailand 10 11 19 40 8 Democratic People's Republic of Korea 7 10 6 23 9 Bahrain 7 1 4 12 10 Hong Kong China 6 15 24 45

*India's medal tally table last updated on October 4 at 9:35 AM.

Disclosure: Medal tallies have been sourced from Olympics.com

