India's best-ever medal tally in Asian Games, now stands at 71: LIVE updates
India achieved the best-ever medal tally (71) in the history of the Asian Games. Check LIVE updates of all Indian medal wins in Hangzhou, China.
India achieved the best-ever medal tally (71) in the history of the Asian Games. Check LIVE updates of all Indian medal wins in Hangzhou, China.
India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of October 4, India has won a total of 71 medals, with 16 gold medals, 26 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.
On October 4, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event. On the same day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event.
The highlight of October 4 will be golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who will aim for a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. The event will start at 4:35 PM (India time).
The Asian Games 2023 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TV channels in India.
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|7
|9
|6
|22
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Squash
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Athletics
|4
|10
|9
|23
|Golf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Boxing
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Roller skating
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Table tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Canoe
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Archery
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTAL
|16
|26
|29
|71
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|160
|89
|46
|295
|2
|Japan
|33
|46
|50
|129
|3
|South Korea
|32
|42
|64
|138
|4
|India
|16
|26
|29
|71
|5
|Uzbekistan
|14
|15
|21
|50
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|10
|18
|40
|7
|Thailand
|10
|11
|19
|40
|8
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|7
|10
|6
|23
|9
|Bahrain
|7
|1
|4
|12
|10
|Hong Kong China
|6
|15
|24
|45
*India's medal tally table last updated on October 4 at 9:35 AM.
Disclosure: Medal tallies have been sourced from Olympics.com
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!