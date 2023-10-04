Hello User
India's best-ever medal tally in Asian Games, now stands at 71: LIVE updates

Livemint ,Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India achieved the best-ever medal tally (71) in the history of the Asian Games. Check LIVE updates of all Indian medal wins in Hangzhou, China.

Hangzhou: India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam pose with their gold medal during presentation ceremony of the mixed team compound archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, achieving its best-ever medal tally in the history of the tournament. As of October 4, India has won a total of 71 medals, with 16 gold medals, 26 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE Updates

On October 4, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event. On the same day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event.

The highlight of October 4 will be golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who will aim for a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. The event will start at 4:35 PM (India time).

Asian Games 2023: How to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TV channels in India.

Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally LIVE

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting79622
Rowing0235
Cricket1001
Sailing0123
Equestrian1012
Wushu0101
Tennis1102
Squash1012
Athletics410923
Golf0101
Boxing0033
Badminton0101
Roller skating0022
Table tennis0011
Canoe0011
Archery1001
TOTAL16262971

Asian Games 2023: Medal tally country-wise LIVE

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1608946295
2Japan334650129
3South Korea324264138
4India16262971
5Uzbekistan14152150
6Chinese Taipei12101840
7Thailand10111940
8Democratic People's Republic of Korea710623
9Bahrain71412
10Hong Kong China6152445

*India's medal tally table last updated on October 4 at 9:35 AM.

Disclosure: Medal tallies have been sourced from Olympics.com

