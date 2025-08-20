Subscribe

India's complete schedule at Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Check dates, time, venue & live streaming - All you need to know

The complete schedule for Hockey Asia Cup 2025 has been announced with India starting its campaign against China on August 29 in Rajgir. Pakistan and Oman are the two teams to have pulled out. Bangladesh and Kazakhstan named as replacement teams in Hockey Asia Cup 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Aug 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Harmanpreet Singh will lead India in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025.
India will start their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign against China on August 29, the fixtures of which was announced by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday. Expectedly, Pakistan withdrew from the tournament due to security reasons after Operation Sindoor, while Oman also pulled out. Bangladesh and Kazakhstan replaced them.

India have been clubbed in Pool A with China, Japan and Kazakhstan while Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. All the matches of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be held at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The tournament is significant to all the teams as the champions will be awarded a direct entry to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

What is the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 format?

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each. The top two teams from each pool will advance into the Super 4 stage which will be played in a round-robin format. The top two teams in the Super 4 stage will advance into the final, set for September 7. India will start their campaign on August 29 against China, before playing Japan two days later. They finish their pool assignments on September 1 against Kazakhstan.

DateMatchVenueTime (in IST)Pool 
August 29Malaysia vs BangladeshRajgir Hockey Stadium9 AMPool B 
August 29Korea vs Chinese TaipeiRajgir Hockey Stadium11 AMPool B 
August 29Japan vs KazakhstanRajgir Hockey Stadium1 PMPool A 
August 29India vs ChinaRajgir Hockey Stadium3 PMPool A 
August 30Bangladesh vs Chinese TaipeiRajgir Hockey Stadium1 PMPool B 
August 30Korea vs MalaysiaRajgir Hockey Stadium3 PMPool B 
August 31China vs KazakhstanRajgir Hockey Stadium1 PMPool A 
August 31Japan vs IndiaRajgir Hockey Stadium3 PMPool A 
September 1 Bangladesh vs KoreaRajgir Hockey Stadium1:30 PMPool B 
September 1Malaysia vs Chinese TaipeiRajgir Hockey Stadium3:30 PMPool B 
September 1China vs JapanRajgir Hockey Stadium5:30 PMPool A 
September 1India vs KazakhstanRajgir Hockey Stadium7:30 PMPool A 

Why Pakistan pulled out of Hockey Asia Cp 2025?

Pakistan's participation in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 was always in doubt. India's political ties with Pakistan have always been a talking point over the decades. It became worse after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which killed 26 innocent lives. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

Hockey India president and former India international Dilip Tirkey said it was Pakistan Hockey Federation's decision to withdraw itself. “Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them; they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons. Pakistan is not playing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Hockey Federation itself refused to come due to security reasons,” he said.

Live streaming details of Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Hockey Asia Cup 2025. All the matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2. Live streaming of all Hockey Asia cup 2025 matches will be available on SonyLIV app.

 
