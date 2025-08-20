India's complete schedule at Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Check dates, time, venue & live streaming - All you need to know

India will start their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign against China on August 29, the fixtures of which was announced by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday. Expectedly, Pakistan withdrew from the tournament due to security reasons after Operation Sindoor, while Oman also pulled out. Bangladesh and Kazakhstan replaced them.

India have been clubbed in Pool A with China, Japan and Kazakhstan while Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. All the matches of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be held at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The tournament is significant to all the teams as the champions will be awarded a direct entry to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

What is the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 format? Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each. The top two teams from each pool will advance into the Super 4 stage which will be played in a round-robin format. The top two teams in the Super 4 stage will advance into the final, set for September 7. India will start their campaign on August 29 against China, before playing Japan two days later. They finish their pool assignments on September 1 against Kazakhstan.

Date Match Venue Time (in IST) Pool August 29 Malaysia vs Bangladesh Rajgir Hockey Stadium 9 AM Pool B August 29 Korea vs Chinese Taipei Rajgir Hockey Stadium 11 AM Pool B August 29 Japan vs Kazakhstan Rajgir Hockey Stadium 1 PM Pool A August 29 India vs China Rajgir Hockey Stadium 3 PM Pool A August 30 Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei Rajgir Hockey Stadium 1 PM Pool B August 30 Korea vs Malaysia Rajgir Hockey Stadium 3 PM Pool B August 31 China vs Kazakhstan Rajgir Hockey Stadium 1 PM Pool A August 31 Japan vs India Rajgir Hockey Stadium 3 PM Pool A September 1 Bangladesh vs Korea Rajgir Hockey Stadium 1:30 PM Pool B September 1 Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei Rajgir Hockey Stadium 3:30 PM Pool B September 1 China vs Japan Rajgir Hockey Stadium 5:30 PM Pool A September 1 India vs Kazakhstan Rajgir Hockey Stadium 7:30 PM Pool A

Why Pakistan pulled out of Hockey Asia Cp 2025? Pakistan's participation in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 was always in doubt. India's political ties with Pakistan have always been a talking point over the decades. It became worse after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which killed 26 innocent lives. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor.

Hockey India president and former India international Dilip Tirkey said it was Pakistan Hockey Federation's decision to withdraw itself. “Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them; they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons. Pakistan is not playing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Hockey Federation itself refused to come due to security reasons,” he said.