India's CWG 2026 schedule on 1 August: Full list of events on Day 10, timings and all you need to know

India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continues on Saturday with as many as 10 boxers competing in the finals of their respective editions.

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg) will headline the boxing event , whereas Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men's 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg) will all compete for gold medals will all be in contention for gold medals at the SEC Centre in Glasgow.

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Gulveer Singh, who won silver in the men's 10,000m race a few days ago, will feature in the men's 5000m final on Saturday.

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will also be in action, in the men's triple jump final, whereas Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final.

India's campaign in judo will also continue on Saturday as the country eyes more medals in this sport. On Friday, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo.

India's judokas who will be in action on Saturday include Unnati Sharma (women's 63kg), Karanjit Singh Maan (men's 90kg), Harsh Tokas (men's 81kg) and Inunganbi Takhellambam (women's 70kg).

India are in 10th place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medals tally with 23 medals. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.

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